Fernandina Beach vs. Frostproof: Live score updates; SSAA Atlantic League State Championship

Follow live as the Pirates and Bulldogs go head to head at The Villages in Orlando for a state title

Jeff Gardenour

Fernandina Beach is looking to grab hold of the SSAA Atlantic League state championship when it battle Frostproof for the crown on Friday night in Orlando.
This clash for a state championship features two teams in their first season in the Sunshine State Athletic Association. Fernandina Beach (6-6) defeated West Nassau in the opening round of the Atlantic League playoffs and then advanced to final when Paxon forfeited in the semifinal round because of incident which followed its victory over Lake Weir.

Frostproof (8-3) rolled into the championship with a 28-20 win over Bayside, in the opening round, and a 21-0 victory over Delray Beach American last week.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Eastern time) and the game is being streamed live on the SportsFlixTv (subscription required).

Scroll down to read up on both teams before kickoff and refresh this page for the latest score and game updates from setup to teardown.

FERNANDINA BEACH VS. FROSTPROOF

1

2

3

4

F

Fernandina Beach

Frostproof

Refresh page for latest

PREGAME

- Kickoff is schedule for 7 pm ET

Published
