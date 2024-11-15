Fernandina Beach vs. Frostproof: Live score updates; SSAA Atlantic League State Championship
This clash for a state championship features two teams in their first season in the Sunshine State Athletic Association. Fernandina Beach (6-6) defeated West Nassau in the opening round of the Atlantic League playoffs and then advanced to final when Paxon forfeited in the semifinal round because of incident which followed its victory over Lake Weir.
Frostproof (8-3) rolled into the championship with a 28-20 win over Bayside, in the opening round, and a 21-0 victory over Delray Beach American last week.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Eastern time) and the game is being streamed live on the SportsFlixTv (subscription required).
