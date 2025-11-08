High School

Florida High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025

See every final score from the SSAA Florida High School Football Playoffs

Gray Reid

Sumner vs Alonso from Oct. 24, 2025
Sumner vs Alonso from Oct. 24, 2025 / Francis Fedor

The 2025 Florida high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 11.

Academy at the Lakes 32, Hernando Christian Academy 21

American Heritage 41, Satellite 9

Bishop McLaughlin Catholic 39, Geneva 19

Bradenton Christian 40, Donahue Catholic 12

Cambridge Christian 28, Master's Academy 14

Fernandina Beach 28, Paxon 0

First Coast Christian 40, Riverview 0

Foundation Academy 48, Lake Highland Prep 42

Glades Day 33, Canterbury 19

Jupiter Christian 36, Out-of-Door Academy 0

Merritt Island Christian 42, Florida School for the Deaf 6

Mount Dora Christian Academy 46, Aucilla Christian 21

Oak Hall 28, Christ's Church Academy 22

Real Life Christian Academy 32, Bell Creek Academy 20

Rocky Bayou Christian 27, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 20

Space Coast 42, Frostproof 21

St. Edward's 24, Santa Fe Catholic 19

St. Francis Catholic 54, Lake Mary Prep 48

The Classical Academy of Sarasota 45, Calvary Chapel 40

The Master's Academy 29, Orangewood Christian 28

University 41, Westminster Academy 15

West Nassau 45, Umatilla 36

