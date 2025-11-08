Florida High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025
The 2025 Florida high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 11.
Academy at the Lakes 32, Hernando Christian Academy 21
American Heritage 41, Satellite 9
Bishop McLaughlin Catholic 39, Geneva 19
Bradenton Christian 40, Donahue Catholic 12
Cambridge Christian 28, Master's Academy 14
Fernandina Beach 28, Paxon 0
First Coast Christian 40, Riverview 0
Foundation Academy 48, Lake Highland Prep 42
Glades Day 33, Canterbury 19
Jupiter Christian 36, Out-of-Door Academy 0
Merritt Island Christian 42, Florida School for the Deaf 6
Mount Dora Christian Academy 46, Aucilla Christian 21
Oak Hall 28, Christ's Church Academy 22
Real Life Christian Academy 32, Bell Creek Academy 20
Rocky Bayou Christian 27, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 20
Space Coast 42, Frostproof 21
St. Edward's 24, Santa Fe Catholic 19
St. Francis Catholic 54, Lake Mary Prep 48
The Classical Academy of Sarasota 45, Calvary Chapel 40
The Master's Academy 29, Orangewood Christian 28
University 41, Westminster Academy 15
West Nassau 45, Umatilla 36