Florida 4-Star 2025 LB discusses recruiting after recent Miami visit
College coaches looking for a do-all hybrid defender in the box, your next playmaker is in South Florida at Christopher Columbus (Miami). Dylan Gill (6-4, 225) is an enforcer on the field able to play in the middle against the run, drop and cover, and can go off the edge collapsing the pocket. But as the Explorers enter the playoffs, their four-star senior prospect is weighing his options along the recruiting trail.
Taking on 7A Florida competition, Columbus has posted a 6-3 record. As a leader on the defense holding the opposition to 9.89 points per game on average, Gill spoke about his role.
“They use me as a linebacker, a Will-backer, and at defensive end a little bit,” Gill said.
College coaches see the versatility the 2025 prospect brings to the field.
“They like that I can tackle and go down the line, go down to the end, and that I can cover,” Gill stated. “They like that I can be a hybrid.”
Holding 15 offers with interest coming in from Florida, Florida State, and Oklahoma, Gill updated his recent offers and teams reaching out.
“Bowling Green, Akron, FAU (Florida Atlantic), and USF (South Florida) are all keeping in touch with me right now,” Gill shared. “USF, FAU, Akron, FIU (Florida International), and Cincinnati are in contact the most.”
Gill was in Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 26 when the Hurricanes took down ACC and in-state rival FSU.
“It went well,” Gill said. "They beat FSU. It felt good there. They have a winning atmosphere; it felt great.”
For their home game against Tarleton State, West Georgia brought Gill up for an official visit the weekend of Nov. 9.
“It was good,” Gill shared. “When I got there, I went to a photo shoot, went to the game, and had a private sit down with the coaches. The future there is bright. They said I can play early there if I learn the playbook, knowing how I can play.”
Another big trip could be coming up with the Bulls in Tampa.
“I am trying to set one with USF, they will let me know which day I can come,” Gill stated.
Gill added on his relationship with USF’s coaching staff, “It is good. They keep in contact with me; they call me once a week. Coach DVD (DeMarcus Van Dyke – CB) is always texting me.”
An official with the Towson Tigers is planned for this month.
“I am excited about it; they keep in contact with me a lot,” Gill said.
Gill spoke about his bond with the Towson coaching staff, “That relationship, from the moment they called, they offered me, it was a great feeling when they offered me. Over the phone they sound like great people, which is one of the reasons why I am excited to take that visit.”
There are a couple of specifics that Gill is looking for before making his commitment.
“A 4-3-5 defense and a team that will use me as a hybrid, not just at one position but where I can play wherever they need me,” Gill stated.
Insight on when a commitment could be announced was shared, “I might wait two weeks before Signing Day.”
The Explorers start their 2024 7A playoff at home against Spanish River (7-3) on Thursday, Nov. 14.