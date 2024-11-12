Florida 4-Star WR Carl Jenkins Jr planning commitment before National Signing Day
As Saint Augustine High School (St. Augustine, FL) steamrolls into the 4A state playoffs, the Yellow Jackets four-star 2025 receiver Carl Jenkins Jr. (6-2, 177) is narrowing in on his next level fit. The one-time UCF verbal commitment reports 35 offers with recent visits taken to Louisville, UCF, and South Florida. A final decision could come from Jenkins sooner than later for college football fans.
On the field, the Yellow Jackets (8-1) are winners of five-consecutive with their lone loss coming to Nease (35-34) in overtime. Part of a three-headed monster receiving corps, Jenkins has pushed 38 receptions 518 yards downfield reaching the end zone seven times.
That productivity could bring late blueblood opportunities.
“I still have schools showing interest like Washington and Florida State,” Jenkins shared.
The squads reaching out on the regular were listed by Jenkins, “Louisville, USF (South Florida), Boston College, and Syracuse.”
Over the weekend, the Bulls brought Jenkins to Tampa.
“It went well,” Jenkins stated. “It was an amazing atmosphere.”
The rapport with the USF coaching staff was detailed.
“We have an amazing relationship,” Jenkins said. “They let me know how badly they want me. They were straight forward with me. They have an amazing atmosphere; I can look forward to the future there. I will keep my eyes open with them.”
After committing to the Knights on June 29 and decommitting on Sept. 30, Jenkins spoke about his most recent visit to Orlando.
“It was awesome,” Jenkins stated. “Another amazing atmosphere and a beautiful experience.”
More insight on the relationship with UCF’s coaching staff was shared, “I was committed to them before, the relationship… I’m not going to lie; we talk here and there but not that much anymore. They let me know what it is and that I can come back home.”
As for future unofficial or official trips, Jenkins was clear on where his focus is right now.
“All are on the wait until the playoffs are over,” Jenkins said.
When the time comes, Jenkins will let the fans know then where he will play college ball.
“I’m pretty much weighing everything out,” Jenkins shared. “I already did a top schools list and committed; I am waiting for the perfect time to choose a school.”
Jenkins continued, “My plan is to do it before National Signing Day, but that is not promised. We’ll see.”
On how he will make his final decision, Jenkins spoke about that process, “It is really simple. It really is about where I can see myself at for three or four years, living there for three or four years, and who I will be around for three or four years.”
Turning back to the gridiron, Jenkins was asked, “The Yellow Jackets get Columbia in the first round of the playoffs, what kind of game will the fans get when they show up?”
“They will get my all,” Jenkins stated. “They will get the receiver I am known for. They will get my all.”
The Yellow Jackets host the Tigers (5-5) on Friday, Nov. 15 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m.