Predicting Day 3 of the Louisiana High School Football Championships
High School on SI has been predicting the winners of each LHSAA football playoff game since the quarterfinals. Our coverage continues with picks for the third day of the state championships at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Division I Non-Select
Saturday, Dec. 13 12 P.M.
No. 1 Ruston (11-2) vs. No. 14 Ouachita Parish (10-4)
How difficult is it to defeat the same team twice in a season?
St. Charles Catholic did it on Friday night by stunning league rival Archbishop Shaw in the last minute. On Saturday, the two Division I championships will also involve district rivals meeting for the second time.
The first thing Ouachita Parish - which was named one of our sleepers when the brackets were released - must do is not let 6-foot-8 tight end Ahmad Hudson run wild. The five-star junior lit up the Lions for seven catches and 119 yards in a 21-14 win in Ruston.
In the first meeting, OPHS quarterback Montrell Conner and running back MJ Dade combined for over 200 yards rushing with Conner scoring twice, but the Lions shot themselves in the foot with missed field goals, turnovers and a 3-for-12 performance on third downs.
Ruston coach Jarrod Baugh is undefeated against the Lions, who lost four straight district games (three on the road) and haven't topped the Bearcats since 2015, according to Matt Belinson of The Ruston Daily Leader.
Conner, who evokes memories of another legendary Ouachita signal-caller in Josh Strong, has accounted for over 3,000 all-purpose yards. Dade has rushed for over 1,700 yards.
Two decades ago, Strong guided the Lions to the semifinals against district rival Bastrop. which had a stacked roster that included star transfers from Port Sulphur (later consolidated with Boothville-Venice into South Plaquemines HS) who evacuated for Hurricane Katrina.
Ruston has made do without star tailback Dalen Powell (injury). In his place, junior Kohl Gray has rushed for almost 500 yards and six scores. Quarterback Sam Hartwell has had a hand in 35 touchdowns.
The Bearcats are making their fourth straight chamionship appearance and are hungry after getting routed by Central-BR in 2024. Ouachita is making its first trip to the Superdome since finishing as runner-up to Hahnville in 1994.
Last year, a smothering Central defense shut Ruston down. Wydell Clark, Dylan Berryman and the Lions will be up to the task after holding Neville under 200 yards last week. We've picked the Lions to knock off three straight higher seeds on the road. There is no stopping now...
Pick: Ouachita
Division I Select
Saturday, Dec, 13 3:30 P.M.
No. 1 Edna Karr (13-0 vs. No. 3 St. Augustine (12-1)
The undefeated and nationally ranked Cougars were put to the test in the semifinals for the second straight year by Catholic-Baton Rouge. Meanwhile, St. Aug scored on the last play of the game to beat another District 9-5A program, John Curtis.
Washington State signee John Johnson could not be stopped in Karr's 42-21 regular season win over St. Augustine. The senior quarterback competed 26 of 35 passes for 342 yards and scored five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) in Week 5 at home on the West Bank.
St. Augustine also has an excellent quarterback in Vashaun Coulon, who has led the Purple Knights to their first title game since 1979. Coulon threw a three-yard pass to Derrick Bennett for the game-winner in the semifinals.
In the first meeting, LSU signee Richard Anderson stopped Coulon on fourth down at the goal-line on the opening drive of the second half. Last week, another LSU signee - defensive back Aiden Hall - made a crucial interception.
After making the mistake of picking against Karr last year, we'll choose the Cougars to repeat. Tre Garrison runs for the winning touchdown behind an enormous offensive line.
Can the Cougars go wire-to-wire at No. 1?
Pick: Karr
