Florida High School Football Coach Announces Retirement
A veteran Florida high school football head coach has announced his retirement after two-plus decades on the sidelines.
Scott Klees is stepping down from his post at Wakulla High School, according to a report by WCTV. Klees won 178 games and led Wakulla to the state championship game in both 2011 and again in 2015.
The War Eagles will be led by a new head coach for the first time in 24 years after capturing a district championship in 2025. Klees was inducted into the Florida Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame earlier this year and Wakulla was named the Program of the Year by the FACA.
Scott Klees Coached Three Future NFL Players At Wakulla
Prior to joining the War Eagles, Klees coached three different sports at Munroe High School.
“I’ll miss the relationship with the players the most,” Klees said. “I’ve only been at two schools, and the people you meet and the relationships with the players and the coaches is what I’ll miss the most.”
Three former players under Klees reached the NFL in Nigel Bradham, Jordan Franks and Feleipe Franks. Both Bradham and Jordan Franks own Super Bowl rings.
Wakulla Finished With Six Wins In 2025, Unbeaten In District Play
Wakulla finished 6-5 this past season and 3-0 in Class 3A Florida high school football district play. They saw their season come to an end at the hands of Bishop Kenny, 43-19, in the Florida high school football playoffs.
Armon Lindsey ran for 120 yards as a sophomore while Jayden Jean caught 68 passes for 685 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior last season.