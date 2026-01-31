Northeast Florida High School Softball Players to Watch for in 2026
We are another day closer to the start of the high school softball season in Florida, and today we take a look at some of the top returning players from Northeast Florida for the 2026 season.
Each of these players are leaders on their respective teams on and off the field, and they all head into this season with the upmost optimism.
The players that High School on SI Florida have selected to watch for range from dominant pitchers, to power hitters, consistent batters that put the ball in play each game and defensive stalwarts.
Here are the 25 players to watch for this season:
Stella Lynton, Atlantic Coast
Lynton exploded onto the scene as a freshman batting .446 with 45 total hits. She also hit four triples, nine doubles, drove in 20 runs and scored 30 runs. She was also perfect in the field the entire season recording 149 putouts and assisting in six more outs.
Morgan Brown, Atlantic Coast
In 2025, Brown proved to be one of the best pitchers in Northeast Florida by going 13-3 with an ERA of 1.90. She struck out 120 batters while allowing just 21 walks and 30 earned runs. Brown also finished with a .976 fielding percentage 53 putouts and 29 assists. Offensively, she batted .250 with 26 hits, two triples, three doubles, 18 RBIs and 20 runs scored.
Ryleigh Williams, Tocoi Creek
As a freshman, Williams went 10-5 in 22 appearances with an ERA of 1.71. On top of that, she struck out 196 batters, allowed 37 walks and just 27 earned runs. Offensively, Williams batted .263 with 15 hits, two triples, two doubles, six RBIs and eight runs scored.
Dylan Hetrick, Wolfson
As she enters her sophomore season, Hetrick is looking to build upon her outstanding freshman season that saw her hit .521 in 71 at-bats. She totaled 37 total hits, six triples, 10 doubles, 17 RBIs and 38 runs scored. She was also lethal on the base paths as she stole 24 bases. Lastly, she had a perfect fielding percentage in every game but one. Therefore, she finished the season with a .991 fielding percentage with 97 putouts and nine assists.
Presley Brinkley, Creekside
In 2025, Brinkley .366 with 34 total hits in 93 at-bats. She also added seven home runs, one triple, six doubles, 28 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and 32 runs scored.
Rylan DeGrande, Menendez
As she enters her senior season, DeGrande is coming off a season that saw her bat .426 with 29 total hits. She also hit six home runs, eight doubles, 23 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and scored 30 runs.
Rylee Murallo, Fernandina Beach
In 2025, Murallo batted .365 with seven home runs, four doubles, 26 RBIs and scored 19 runs. She also showed the ability to keep the opposing defense on their toes as she stole five bases. Murallo was also superb defensively as she finished with a .976 fielding percentage in 124 total chances.
Chloe Gotto, Bishop Snyder
Gotto returns this season as one of the top hitters in the entire Jacksonville Metropolitan Area. In 2025, she batted .593 with two home runs, three triples, 12 doubles, 33 RBIs and 36 runs scored. She was also dangerous on the base paths as she tallied 13 stolen bases. Not only is Gotto a dangerous offensive player, she provides depth as a pitcher too. Last season, she appeared in 15 games, and she struck out 45 batters while allowing 16 earned runs.
Caitlyn Boshell, Bishop Snyder
Boshell made 23 appearances from the circle last season, and in those 23 appearances she pitched 110.2 innings with 158 strikeouts. She walked 54 batters and allowed 40 earned runs. On the offensive side, she batted .412 with 28 hits, six home runs, 11 doubles, 35 RBIs and 18 runs scored.
Regan Barnett, Orange Park
Last season, Barnett batted .471 in 70 at-bats. She totaled 33 hits, one triple, seven doubles, 14 RBIs and scored 19 runs. She was also great on the defensive end as her fielding percentage was .927 with 55 total chances.
Sawyer Butacan, Trinity Christian Academy
Butacan batted .359 with 23 total hits in 64 at-bats last season. She also hit three extra base hits, drove in 17 runs, stole 12 bases and scored 26 runs.
Elle Burns, Providence School
Last season, Burns batted .477 with 21 total hits in 44 at-bats. She hit three home runs, four triples, two doubles, 19 RBIs and scored 16 runs. Once she got on base, Burns also managed to steal six bases. Burns also proved herself to be a reliable pitcher last season. From the circle, she went 3-2 in 10 appearances and 54.2 innings pitched. She struck out 59 batters while allowing 21 earned runs.
Summer Stearns, Episcopal School of Jacksonville
In 2025, Stearns batted .451 with 23 hits, two home runs, three triples, seven doubles, 16 RBIs and scored 22 runs. When she got on base, she also managed to steal eight bases on the year. Lastly, she had an outstanding fielding percentage as she finished the season at .957 in 115 total chances.
Riley Valent, Episcopal School of Jacksonville
Last season, Valent went 21-6 as a starter with an ERA of 2.88 in 177.2 innings of work. She struck out 177 batters, walked 65 and allowed 73 earned runs. Offensively, she batted .322 with 29 total hits, five home runs, three triples, six doubles, 24 RBIs and scored 26 runs.
Amelia Oreair, Episcopal School of Jacksonville
There are a number of individuals on the Eagles that are poised to have a big year, and we can look up in May and have five or six players up for the Northeast Florida softball player of the year. However, we have narrowed down our preseason list to three Eagles' to watch for this season. Last season, Oreair batted .453 with 39 total hits. She hit seven home runs, one triple, nine doubles, 32 RBIs and scored 35 runs.
Jazmine Ramos-Merced, Baldwin
Last season, Ramos-Merced batted .366 with 30 hits, 10 home runs, three doubles, 37 RBIs and scored 25 runs. Defensively, her fielding percentage was .947 with 57 total chances.
Hayden Peebles, Baldwin
Peebles is another excellent pitcher that's back for another season in 2026. Last season, she made 20 appearances with an ERA of 1.77 in 114.2 innings of work. She struck out 159 batters and allowed only 29 earned runs. Offensively, she batted .244 with 21 hits, one home run, three extra base hits and 19 RBIs.
Mallory Ficklin, Middleburg
In 2025, Ficklin batted .358 with 29 total hits, three triples, six doubles, 14 RBIs and scored 19 runs. She also stole seven bases on the year.
Ashlyn Madine, Fleming Island
Madine returns for another season after batting .415 in 82 at-bats. She totaled 34 hits, two home runs, two triples, 11 doubles, 25 RBIs and scored 20 runs. Defensively, Madine finished with a .970 fielding percentage with 67 total chances.
Emmie Dawley, Sandalwood
Last season, Dawley batted .379 in 58 at-bats. She tallied 22 hits, six home runs, six doubles, 26 RBIs and scored 27 runs. Her fielding percentage was .920 in 50 total chances last season.
Brooke Edmonds, First Coast
Edmonds batted .442 last season with 38 hits, one home run, eight doubles, 22 RBIs and scored 16 runs.
Rommeney Patrey, Bartram Trail
Patrey is another terrific pitcher that is looking to build upon her success from last season. She went 10-10 in 23 appearances, however, she finished the year with an ERA of 1.96. In 142.2 innings, she struck out 162 batters and surrendered 40 earned runs.
Gracianna Peck-Headley, Mandarin
Last season, Peck-Headley batted .403 with 29 total hits, one home run, one triple, eight doubles, 23 RBIs and scored 23 runs. She also returns as one of the top fielders in the region. She ended last season with a fielding percentage of .986 in 142 total chances.
Casey Eliason, Nease
Eliason finished 2025 batting .359 with 28 hits, two triples, five doubles and 22 RBIs. Her fielding percentage last season was .985 in 199 total chances.
Aoife Weaver, Ponte Vedra
Weaver enters this season after batting .378 last season with 31 hits, one home run, 10 doubles, 22 RBIs and scored 25 runs. She also showed how skillful she was as a pitcher as she went 11-5 last season with an ERA of 3.48. Weaver struck out 67 batters and allowed 56 earned runs in 112.2 innings.