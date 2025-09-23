High School

Florida High School Football Coach Strikes Student

Assistant at Blanche Ely High School taken into custody after alleged incident with student

Atlantic wide receiver Mark Hanniford (3) stiff arms a Blanche Ely defender after a third quarter reception in a 41-0 victory over Blanche Ely on Sept. 12, 2025, in Delray Beach, FL.
A Florida high school football assistant coach faces several charges following an alleged incident that involved the man hitting a student.

Blanche Ely High School's Jamir Clarke was taken into custody after police were called to the school where he works, according to a report by 7 News out of Florida.

Details around the incident in question remain unclear, including if it occurred at the school or on school grounds. 

Along with serving as an assistant football coach at Blanche Ely, Clarke is a campus monitor at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek in Florida.

Accused Football Coach Being Reassigned Within School District For Now

The Broward County School District provided a statement saying that Clarke has been reassigned while the matter continues to be investigated. 

Clarke faces eight counts of child abuse without great bodily harm. 

“The employee in question is being reassigned as we review the matter for further action, up to and including termination,” the statement read. “We are deeply disturbed by this incident, as the safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority.”

Blanche Ely is currently 2-2 on the year as they are set to play host to Deerfield Beach this week. The Tigers started the season 2-0 before back-to-back losses, including a 15-12 setback last week to Piper.

Published
