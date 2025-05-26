High School

Florida high school football: Coral Glades announces 2025 schedule

Among the notable teams on the Jaguars' schedule are Boca Raton, Cooper City, Coral Springs, Majory Stoneman Douglas and South Plantation

Andy Villamarzo

Photo by Jimmy Jones

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Coral Glades Jaguars announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Jaguars will play a 10-game slate, including five notable contests against Boca Raton, Cooper City, Coral Springs, Majory Stoneman Douglas and South Plantation.

Among other five teams on the Jaguars' regular season slate are Hallandale, Nova, Spanish River, Stranahan and on the road in a contest against Taravella.

Below is the Jaguars' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

2025 CORAL GLADES JAGUARS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: vs. Cooper City

Aug. 29: vs. South Plantation

Sep. 5: at Coral Springs

Sep. 12: at Stranahan

Sep. 18: at Hallandale

Sep. 26: at Spanish River

Oct. 3: vs. Majory Stoneman Douglas

Oct. 9: vs. Boca Raton

Oct. 17: at Taravella

Oct. 24: vs. Nova




ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

