Florida high school football: Coral Glades announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Coral Glades Jaguars announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Jaguars will play a 10-game slate, including five notable contests against Boca Raton, Cooper City, Coral Springs, Majory Stoneman Douglas and South Plantation.
Among other five teams on the Jaguars' regular season slate are Hallandale, Nova, Spanish River, Stranahan and on the road in a contest against Taravella.
Below is the Jaguars' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 CORAL GLADES JAGUARS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: vs. Cooper City
Aug. 29: vs. South Plantation
Sep. 5: at Coral Springs
Sep. 12: at Stranahan
Sep. 18: at Hallandale
Sep. 26: at Spanish River
Oct. 3: vs. Majory Stoneman Douglas
Oct. 9: vs. Boca Raton
Oct. 17: at Taravella
Oct. 24: vs. Nova
