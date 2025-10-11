Florida High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025
The 2025 Florida high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eighth weekend.
American Heritage 42, Norland 21
Armwood 49, Sickles 0
Atlantic 33, Coconut Creek 30
Auburndale 42, Poinciana 0
Avon Park 12, Tenoroc 6
Baker County 28, Suwannee 21
Baldwin 41, Wolfson 13
Barron Collier 48, Bonita Springs 0
Bay 38, West Florida 37
Bell 41, Interlachen 24
Bell Creek Academy 14, The Classical Academy of Sarasota 12
Bishop Kenny 42, Menendez 0
Bishop Moore 48, Eustis 0
Blake 57, Brandon 0
Boca Ciega 19, Bayshore 13
Bolles 48, Andrew Jackson 0
Booker 42, Gibbs 0
Boone 44, Winter Park 38
Boynton Beach 42, Northeast 0
Bradford 28, Newberry 7
BridgePrep Academy of Village Green 6, Palmer Trinity 38
Buchholz 42, Tocoi Creek 7
Cape Coral 48, Ida Baker 0
Cardinal Gibbons 45, Deerfield Beach 7
Cardinal Newman 43, Melbourne Central Catholic 6
Central 49, Treasure Coast 0
Central Florida Christian Academy 32, Cornerstone Charter Academy 24
Charlotte 20, Mariner 15
Chiefland 30, Taylor County 15
Choctawhatchee 31, Rickards 0
Christ's Church Academy 50, Harvest Community 21
Clearwater 46, River Ridge 7
Clewiston 42, Oxbridge Academy 32
Columbia 44, Ridgeview 0
Countryside Christian 59, Cornerstone Academy 0
Creekside 35, Atlantic Coast 6
Crestview 41, Navarre 0
Crystal River 32, Central 18
Cypress Bay 47, Taravella 7
Cypress Lake 52, Island Coast 7
DeLand 49, Flagler Palm Coast 21
Dillard 38, Dr. Joaquin Garcia 24
Dr. Phillips 42, East Ridge 0
Dunnellon 28, North Marion 6
Durant 28, Bloomingdale 6
East Lake 35, Palm Harbor University 24
Eastside 27, South Sumter 21
ED White 49, Sandalwood 6
Edgewater 47, Winter Springs 0
Escambia 46, Pensacola 6
Estero 42, Lemon Bay 22
Ferguson 43, Sunset 0
Forest 52, Lake Minneola 0
Fort Walton Beach 14, Arnold 12
Fort White 49, Zarephath Academy 6
Frostproof 49, Wildwood 18
Gadsden County 20, Florida State University School 19
Gaither 49, Springstead 0
Gateway 42, Lake Placid 13
Gateway Charter 26, Babcock 18
Glades Central 14, Bishop Verot 12
Golden Gate 14, North Port 7
Gulliver Prep 33, Somerset Academy Silver Palms 8
Gulf 35, Countryside 14
Hagerty 24, Lake Brantley 7
Hernando 43, Citrus 0
Heritage 9, Westwood 6
Hollins 40, Seminole 8
Holy Trinity Episcopal 41, Cocoa Beach 10
Hudson 9, Anclote 0
Immaculata-La Salle 49, Miami Springs 12
Immokalee 55, Palmetto Ridge 0
Impact Christian Academy 25, Paxon 14
Innovation 42, Colonial 0
Jefferson 35, Chamberlain 8
Jensen Beach 21, John Carroll Catholic 20
Jesuit 62, Middleton 7
Jones 48, Lake Wales 22
Jupiter 40, Wellington 3
Lake Gibson 33, Kathleen 20
Lake Howell 50, Oviedo 48
Lake Mary 24, Seminole 21
Lake Nona 21, Harmony 9
Lake Weir 6, Lake Buena Vista 0
Lakeland 34, Sebring 7
Lakewood 46, Cardinal Mooney 43
Land O' Lakes 27, Sunlake 7
Largo 34, Steinbrenner 21
Lecanto 50, Lyman 0
Lehigh 43, Sarasota 33
Lely 58, Aubrey Rogers 0
Leon 35, Marianna 6
Lincoln 42, Chiles 28
Mandarin 22, Fletcher 13
Martin County 13, South Fork 6
Matanzas 26, Belleview 6
Melbourne 49, East River 7
Miami Central 59, Stranahan 6
Mitchell 31, Wiregrass Ranch 6
Moore Haven 28, Somerset Academy South Homestead 0
Mount Dora Christian Academy 49, Marathon 0
Mulberry 36, DeSoto County 0
Nease 10, Bartram Trail 0
New Smyrna Beach 28, Pine Ridge 14
Newsome 35, Alonso 14
North Florida Christian 49, FAMU 12
North Fort Myers 42, East Lee County 0
North Miami Beach 14, Carol City 13
Nova 21, Cooper City 7
Oakleaf 24, First Coast 0
Okeechobee 33, Port St. Lucie 6
Olympic Heights 56, Palm Beach Christian Prep 0
Osceola 13, Viera 10
Osceola 28, Southeast 14
Pace 30, Tate 8
Palm Beach Central 45, Palm Beach Lakes 6
Palmetto 42, Lakewood Ranch 7
Parrish Community 46, Gateway 7
Pensacola Catholic 24, Walton 7
Pine Forest 32, Booker T. Washington 9
Pinellas Park 35, Braden River 16
Piper 38, Fort Lauderdale 17
Plant 28, Wharton 12
Plant City 37, Strawberry Crest 13
Ponte Vedra 41, Middleburg 14
Port Charlotte 44, Dunbar 12
Raines 27, Madison County 14
Riverside 67, Englewood 0
Riverdale 44, Fort Myers 21
Riverview 20, Bartow 6
Robinson 42, King 14
Saint Andrew's 59, Somerset Academy Key 12
Santa Fe 35, Keystone Heights 0
Seabreeze 14, Deltona 13
Sebastian River 18, Legacy 6
Somerset Academy 55, Pompano Beach 7
South Fort Myers 24, Naples 21
South Lake 54, Horizon 14
South Plantation 42, South Broward 38
South Walton 50, Freeport 9
Southridge 49, Southwest 0
Space Coast 39, Liberty 6
Spanish River 42, Stoneman Douglas 0
Specially Fit Academy 50, P.K. Yonge 7
Spoto 48, Leto 0
Spruce Creek 35, University 0
St. Augustine 67, Clay 41
St. Petersburg Catholic 48, Northside Christian 6
Sumner 24, Hillsborough 7
Tavares 41, Mount Dora 7
The Villages Charter 35, Astronaut 0
Timber Creek 37, Freedom 6
Tohopekaliga 42, Master's Academy 8
True North Classical Academy 42, Jackson 0
Umatilla 71, Discovery 0
University 10, Cypress Creek 7
University 42, St. Brendan 6
Venice 46, Riverview 23
Vero Beach 42, Rockledge 7
Wakulla 38, Godby 21
Wesley Chapel 28, Cypress Creek 16
West Boca Raton 31, Royal Palm Beach 0
West Broward 54, Miami Beach 0
West Nassau 26, Satellite 13
West Orange 57, West Port 0
Western 14, Goleman 7
Westside 62, Parker 32
Williston 42, Taylor 0
Winter Haven 25, George Jenkins 0
Yulee 28, Fernandina Beach 0
Zephyrhills 50, Freedom 0