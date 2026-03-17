Florida High School Boys Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026
The 2026 Florida boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class 7A (Click to see full bracket)
Champion: Columbus Explorers
Runner-Up: Sarasota Sailors
Class 6A
Champion: St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders
Runner-Up: Evans Trojans
Class 5A
Champion: Pembroke Pines Charter Jaguars
Runner-Up: Fleming Island Golden Eagles
Class 4A
Champion: Suncoast Chargers
Runner-Up: Atlantic Sharks
Class 3A
Champion: Calvary Christian Academy Patriots
Runner-Up: The Villages Charter Buffalo
Class 2A
Champion: Providence School Stallions
Runner-Up: Miami Country Day Spartans
Class 1A
Champion: Sagemont Lions
Runner-Up: Victory Christian Academy Storm
Class Rural
Champion: Crossroad Academy Scorpions
Runner-Up: Williston Red Devils
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Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.