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Florida High School Boys Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every FHSAA champion and runner-up for all eight classifications as the Florida high school basketball season comes to a close
Gray Reid|
Sumner vs Sarasota from Feb. 21, 2026
Sumner vs Sarasota from Feb. 21, 2026 | Raymond Nanko

The 2026 Florida boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 7A (Click to see full bracket)

Champion: Columbus Explorers

Runner-Up: Sarasota Sailors

Class 6A

Champion: St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders

Runner-Up: Evans Trojans

Class 5A

Champion: Pembroke Pines Charter Jaguars

Runner-Up: Fleming Island Golden Eagles

Class 4A

Champion: Suncoast Chargers

Runner-Up: Atlantic Sharks

Class 3A

Champion: Calvary Christian Academy Patriots

Runner-Up: The Villages Charter Buffalo

Class 2A

Champion: Providence School Stallions

Runner-Up: Miami Country Day Spartans

Class 1A

Champion: Sagemont Lions

Runner-Up: Victory Christian Academy Storm

Class Rural

Champion: Crossroad Academy Scorpions

Runner-Up: Williston Red Devils

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Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

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