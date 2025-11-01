Florida High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025
The 2025 Florida high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 11.
Florida High School Football Schedules and Scores (FHSAA) - October 31, 2025
Florida high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
Archbishop McCarthy 48, King's Academy 7
Armwood 49, Riverview 7
Auburndale 36, Winter Haven 0
Baker County 7, Fort White 19
Barron Collier 17, Kathleen 12
Bay 62, Bozeman 13
Boca Raton 43, Leonard 0
Bolles 31, Columbia 0
Booker 21, Seminole 9
Buchholz 34, Cardinal Newman 30
Calvary Christian 36, South Sumter 26
Cape Coral 62, Gateway 0
Cardinal Gibbons 35, Miramar 28
Cardinal Mooney 55, Specially Fit Academy 7
Carrollwood Day 47, Spanish River 13
Centennial 58, Port St. Lucie 14
Charlotte 37, North Fort Myers 7
Chiefland 42, Union County 0
Chiles 55, Suwannee 28
Clearwater Central Catholic 49, Boca Ciega 7
Crestview 34, Fort Walton Beach 11
Cypress Lake 44, Mariner 34
Deltona 28, University 14
DeSoto County 26, Palmetto Ridge 6
Dothan 64, Godby 42
Dr. Joaquin Garcia 27, Royal Palm Beach 26
East Lake 49, Countryside 8
Eastside 63, Gainesville 0
Episcopal School of Jacksonville 36, Ridgeview 13
Estero 60, Bonita Springs 0
Evans 71, Oak Ridge 0
FAMU 48, Houston County 30
Father Lopez 42, Taylor 13
Flagler Palm Coast 25, Fleming Island 26
Forest Hill 9, Park Vista 41
Freedom 31, Brandon 13
Freeport 36, North Florida Christian 35
Gadsden County 28, Wakulla 20
Gaither 64, Hillsborough 6
Gibbs 47, Hollins 6
Glades Central 14, Pahokee 0
Goleman 26, Monsignor Pace 8
Hagerty 49, Lyman 0
Harmony 37, Colonial 27
Immaculata-La Salle 31, Dr. Krop 0
Impact Christian Academy 64, P.K. Yonge 6
Indian Rocks Christian 41, Seminole 6
Inlet Grove 12, McLaughlin 6
Jones 28, Ocoee 0
Jupiter 42, South Fork 0
Lake Mary 42, Bishop Moore 22
Lake Wales 41, Bartow 14
Lake Worth 17, Boynton Beach 6
Lakewood 28, Osceola 18
Legacy 18, Okeechobee 14
Lely 48, South Fort Myers 20
Lemon Bay 51, North Port 7
Lennard 20, Chamberlain 0
Lincoln 35, Rickards 12
Madison County 43, Lecanto 7
Mainland 41, Seabreeze 6
Matanzas 41, Palm Bay 14
McArthur 69, Everglades 0
Merritt Island 35, Viera 14
Middleburg 43, North Marion 14
Moore Haven 28, Lake Placid 7
Nease 47, Beachside 17
Newberry 40, Trinity Catholic 16
New Smyrna Beach 15, Orlando Christian Prep 12
Niceville 34, Navarre 6
North Florida Educational Institute 34, Duval Charter 27
Nova 41, Hollywood Hills 13
Oakleaf 31, Tocoi Creek 8
Oasis 20, Golden Gate 16
Orange Park 31, Clay 28
Osceola 23, Pinellas Park 20
Oviedo 63, Eustis 6
Pace 49, Milton 7
Palatka 36, Zarephath Academy 14
Palm Beach Central 49, Dwyer 0
Palm Beach Lakes 26, Suncoast 6
Palmer Trinity 14, ABF Academy Hileah 8
Palmetto 50, East Lee County 0
Parrish Community 35, Sarasota 28
Pensacola Catholic 44, Delhi 6
Plant 17, Steinbrenner 13
Plantation 49, South Plantation 0
Port St. Joe 30, Destin 7
Riverview 63, Manatee 42
Rutherford 35, Arnold 28
Sebring 33, Lake Brantley 21
Seminole Ridge 28, Wellington 27
Sneads 38, North Bay Haven Academy 22
Somerset Academy - Canyons 2, Somerset Prep 0
South Lake 51, Leesburg 13
South Point 48, Ambassadors Christian Academy 18
Southeast 46, Aubrey Rogers 20
Southridge 48, South Dade 3
Spoto 49, Sickles 3
Spruce Creek 56, Gulf Coast 35
St. Cloud 55, Lake Minneola 6
St. John Neumann 20, North Miami Beach 14
St. Petersburg Catholic 55, Haines City 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 27, Chaminade-Madonna 21
Strawberry Crest 28, Bloomingdale 20
Tampa Bay Tech 42, Robinson 6
Tavares 77, East Ridge 35
Taylor County 43, Leon 28
The First Academy 35, Lakeland 28
The Villages Charter 49, Mount Dora 0
Timber Creek 24, Poinciana 6
Tohopekaliga 30, Avon Park 28
University Christian 35, Key West 22
Vanguard 19, Forest 6
Victory Christian Academy 20, Tenoroc 12
Walton 43, Maclay 13
Wesley Chapel 21, Land O' Lakes 0
West Boca Raton 31, Atlantic 14
West Florida 31, Pine Forest 20
Westwood 6, Central 14
Williston 64, KIPP Bold City 0
Windermere 48, Horizon 15
Winter Park 42, Olympia 0
Wiregrass Ranch 34, River Ridge 7
Yulee 36, Menendez 12
Zephyrhills 49, Port Charlotte 48