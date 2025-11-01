High School

Florida High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025

See every final score from Week 11 of Florida High School Football

Gray Reid

St. Thomas Aquinas vs American Heritage from Oct. 24, 2025
St. Thomas Aquinas vs American Heritage from Oct. 24, 2025 / Jeff Klein

The 2025 Florida high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 11.

Florida High School Football Schedules and Scores (FHSAA) - October 31, 2025

Florida high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

Alonso 21, Berkeley Prep 31

Archbishop McCarthy 48, King's Academy 7

Armwood 49, Riverview 7

Auburndale 36, Winter Haven 0

Baker County 7, Fort White 19

Barron Collier 17, Kathleen 12

Bay 62, Bozeman 13

Berkeley Prep 31, Alonso 21

Boca Raton 43, Leonard 0

Bolles 31, Columbia 0

Booker 21, Seminole 9

Buchholz 34, Cardinal Newman 30

Calvary Christian 36, South Sumter 26

Cape Coral 62, Gateway 0

Cardinal Gibbons 35, Miramar 28

Cardinal Mooney 55, Specially Fit Academy 7

Carrollwood Day 47, Spanish River 13

Centennial 58, Port St. Lucie 14

Charlotte 37, North Fort Myers 7

Chiefland 42, Union County 0

Chiles 55, Suwannee 28

Clearwater Central Catholic 49, Boca Ciega 7

Crestview 34, Fort Walton Beach 11

Cypress Lake 44, Mariner 34

Deltona 28, University 14

DeSoto County 26, Palmetto Ridge 6

Dothan 64, Godby 42

Dr. Joaquin Garcia 27, Royal Palm Beach 26

East Lake 49, Countryside 8

Eastside 63, Gainesville 0

Episcopal School of Jacksonville 36, Ridgeview 13

Estero 60, Bonita Springs 0

Evans 71, Oak Ridge 0

FAMU 48, Houston County 30

Father Lopez 42, Taylor 13

Flagler Palm Coast 25, Fleming Island 26

Fleming Island 26, Flagler Palm Coast 25

Forest Hill 9, Park Vista 41

Fort White 19, Baker County 7

Freedom 31, Brandon 13

Freeport 36, North Florida Christian 35

Gadsden County 28, Wakulla 20

Gaither 64, Hillsborough 6

Gibbs 47, Hollins 6

Glades Central 14, Pahokee 0

Goleman 26, Monsignor Pace 8

Gulf 21, Tarpon Springs 24

Hagerty 49, Lyman 0

Harmony 37, Colonial 27

Immaculata-La Salle 31, Dr. Krop 0

Impact Christian Academy 64, P.K. Yonge 6

Indian Rocks Christian 41, Seminole 6

Inlet Grove 12, McLaughlin 6

Jones 28, Ocoee 0

Jupiter 42, South Fork 0

Lake Brantley 21, Sebring 33

Lake Mary 42, Bishop Moore 22

Lake Wales 41, Bartow 14

Lake Worth 17, Boynton Beach 6

Lakewood 28, Osceola 18

Legacy 18, Okeechobee 14

Lely 48, South Fort Myers 20

Lemon Bay 51, North Port 7

Lennard 20, Chamberlain 0

Lincoln 35, Rickards 12

Madison County 43, Lecanto 7

Mainland 41, Seabreeze 6

Matanzas 41, Palm Bay 14

McArthur 69, Everglades 0

Merritt Island 35, Viera 14

Middleburg 43, North Marion 14

Moore Haven 28, Lake Placid 7

Nease 47, Beachside 17

Newberry 40, Trinity Catholic 16

New Smyrna Beach 15, Orlando Christian Prep 12

Niceville 34, Navarre 6

North Florida Educational Institute 34, Duval Charter 27

Nova 41, Hollywood Hills 13

Oakleaf 31, Tocoi Creek 8

Oasis 20, Golden Gate 16

Orange Park 31, Clay 28

Osceola 23, Pinellas Park 20

Oviedo 63, Eustis 6

Pace 49, Milton 7

Palatka 36, Zarephath Academy 14

Palm Beach Central 49, Dwyer 0

Palm Beach Lakes 26, Suncoast 6

Palmer Trinity 14, ABF Academy Hileah 8

Palmetto 50, East Lee County 0

Park Vista 41, Forest Hill 9

Parrish Community 35, Sarasota 28

Pensacola Catholic 44, Delhi 6

Plant 17, Steinbrenner 13

Plantation 49, South Plantation 0

Port St. Joe 30, Destin 7

Riverview 63, Manatee 42

Rutherford 35, Arnold 28

Sebring 33, Lake Brantley 21

Seminole Ridge 28, Wellington 27

Sneads 38, North Bay Haven Academy 22

Somerset Academy - Canyons 2, Somerset Prep 0

South Lake 51, Leesburg 13

South Point 48, Ambassadors Christian Academy 18

Southeast 46, Aubrey Rogers 20

Southridge 48, South Dade 3

Spoto 49, Sickles 3

Spruce Creek 56, Gulf Coast 35

St. Cloud 55, Lake Minneola 6

St. John Neumann 20, North Miami Beach 14

St. Petersburg Catholic 55, Haines City 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 27, Chaminade-Madonna 21

Strawberry Crest 28, Bloomingdale 20

Tampa Bay Tech 42, Robinson 6

Tarpon Springs 24, Gulf 21

Tavares 77, East Ridge 35

Taylor County 43, Leon 28

The First Academy 35, Lakeland 28

The Villages Charter 49, Mount Dora 0

Timber Creek 24, Poinciana 6

Tohopekaliga 30, Avon Park 28

University Christian 35, Key West 22

Vanguard 19, Forest 6

Victory Christian Academy 20, Tenoroc 12

Walton 43, Maclay 13

Wesley Chapel 21, Land O' Lakes 0

West Boca Raton 31, Atlantic 14

West Florida 31, Pine Forest 20

Westwood 6, Central 14

Williston 64, KIPP Bold City 0

Windermere 48, Horizon 15

Winter Park 42, Olympia 0

Wiregrass Ranch 34, River Ridge 7

Yulee 36, Menendez 12

Zephyrhills 49, Port Charlotte 48

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Florida