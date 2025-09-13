Florida High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 12, 2025
The 2025 Florida high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fourth weekend.
Alonso 27, Strawberry Crest 25
Apopka 22, West Port 9
Armwood 45, Durant 2
Astronaut 24, Space Coast 6
Atlantic 47, Blanche Ely 0
Atlantic Coast 40, Sandalwood 37
Aubrey Rogers 37, Palmetto Ridge 7
Auburndale 41, Kathleen 13
Avon Park 14, Hardee 8
Baldwin 28, Union County 0
Bartow 55, Haines City 0
Bay 28, Escambia 14
Bayshore 42, Braden River 7
Beachside 33, Ponte Vedra 20
Bishop McLaughlin Catholic 50, Discovery 22
Bishop Moore 57, Mount Dora 21
Booker 42, Naples 0
Boone 27, West Orange 21
Buchholz 30, Manatee 13
Cape Coral 60, Island Coast 6
Cardinal Mooney 49, Berkeley Prep 10
Central 50, Tradition Preperatory 6
Chamberlain 36, Sickles 6
Chaminade-Madonna 28, Edison 6
Chiles 37, Rickards 20
Choctawhatchee 28, Pine Forest 0
Clearwater Central Catholic 34, Clearwater 20
Cocoa 37, Heritage 0
Coconut Creek 34, Deerfield Beach 7
Coffee 20, Gadsden County 12
Columbia 9, Madison County 0
Coral Glades 7, Stranahan 0
Creekside 28, Bartram Trail 14
Crestview 32, Niceville 28
DeLand 46, Appling County 30
Dixie County 68, Belleview 13
Doral Academy 21, South Broward 20
Dr. Krop 20, Miami Beach 7
Dunedin 34, Hollins 13
Dunbar 19, Treasure Coast 7
Dunnellon 9, Lake Gibson 7
East Bay 21, Bloomingdale 14
East Lake 30, Mitchell 8
East Ridge 62, Freedom 0
East River 24, Colonial 14
Eastside 33, Trinity Catholic 17
ED White 74, Englewood 0
Edgewater 20, Jones 17
Edna Karr 24, American Heritage 17
Estero 29, Barron Collier 7
Evangelical Christian 42, Gateway Charter 6
Evans 31, Poinciana 0
Fernandina Beach 28, Fort White 27
First Coast 25, Baker County 20
Fivay 33, Freedom 18
Fleming Island 41, Orange Park 21
Forest 34, Horizon 25
Fort Meade 32, Mulberry 0
Foundation Christian Academy 44, Bell Creek Academy 12
Freeport 71, Cottondale 60
Gaither 50, Steinbrenner 0
Gibbs 16, Sarasota 21
Glades Central 46, Moore Haven 6
Godby 36, Suwannee 31
Gulf 64, Anclote 8
Gulf Coast 42, Golden Gate 13
Harmony 39, Clewiston 6
Hernando 14, Crystal River 7
Holmes County 21, Rutherford 19
Holy Trinity Episcopal 41, Bayside 0
Immokalee 43, Lemon Bay 7
Innovation 55, Cypress Creek 0
Jensen Beach 53, Sebastian River 0
Jesuit 46, Blake 7
John Carroll Catholic 48, Port St. Lucie 0
Jupiter Christian 47, Foundation Academy 28
Keswick Christian 40, Seven Rivers Christian 18
Key West 22, Belen Jesuit 15
Killian 34, South Dade 10
LaBelle 36, DeSoto County 0
Lake Brantley 48, Flagler Palm Coast 7
Lake Buena Vista 26, Oak Ridge 25
Lake Howell 51, Master's Academy 7
Lake Minneola 0, Williston 63
Lake Placid 9, Tenoroc 6
Lake Region 12, Gateway 7
Lake Wales 28, Sebring 21
Lake Weir 32, Bell 8
Lakeland Christian 31, Frostproof 22
Lakewood 38, Pinellas Park 0
Largo 28, Osceola 0
Lecanto 42, Gainesville 0
Lehigh 19, North Fort Myers 10
Lennard 50, Gateway 0
Mandarin 14, Bradford 7
Marianna 21, Bozeman 7
Martin County 43, Westwood 6
Matanzas 36, Andrew Jackson 14
Mater Academy Charter 20, Miramar 0
McArthur 40, Cypress Bay 6
Melbourne Central Catholic 14, Riverview 45
Menendez 40, Parker 18
Merritt Island 39, Palm Bay 8
Middleburg 46, Zarephath Academy 6
Milton 3, Tate 0
Monarch 34, Seminole 20
Monsignor Pace 28, Somerset Academy 20
Mosley 36, Navarre 16
Mount Dora Christian Academy 64, Cedar Creek Christian 0
Nature Coast Tech 35, Hudson 0
Nease 22, Fletcher 6
New Smyrna Beach 35, University 7
Newberry 51, Keystone Heights 7
North Bay Haven Academy 60, Graceville 12
North Miami Beach 20, Charlotte 14
North Port 28, Bonita Springs 7
Northwestern 49, Norland 21
Oakleaf 35, Hawthorne 26
Ocoee 29, Dr. Phillips 22
Olympia 14, Timber Creek 7
Osceola 48, St. Cloud 7
Oviedo 55, Lyman 0
Palm Harbor University 38, St. Petersburg 21
Palmetto 24, Columbus 21
Palmetto 38, Parrish Community 8
Paxon 35, Stanton 15
Pensacola 49, Destin 9
Pine Ridge 21, Atlantic 6
Plant City 24, Riverview 15
Plantation 25, Piper 13
Raines 44, Lake Mary 3
Ransom Everglades 28, Palmer Trinity 0
Ribault 25, Westside 6
River Ridge 47, Cypress Creek 0
Riverdale 42, Mariner 3
Rockledge 34, Seabreeze 7
Santa Fe 24, Palatka 20
Santaluces 28, Palm Beach Central 27
Satellite 27, Cocoa Beach 20
Somerset Academy - Canyons 14, Inlet Grove 0
South Fort Myers 42, Fort Myers 7
South Fork 35, Legacy 0
South Plantation 21, Nova 14
South Sumter 35, Wiregrass Ranch 20
South Walton 24, Arnold 6
Southeast 36, Lakewood Ranch 3
Specially Fit Academy 21, Ridge Community 14
Spoto 49, King 7
Spruce Creek 20, Mainland 16
St. Edward's 28, Okeechobee 7
St. John Neumann 40, Oasis 2
St. Petersburg Catholic 56, Indian Rocks Christian 7
St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Western 6
Sumner 51, Newsome 17
Tampa Bay Tech 39, Plant 7
Tavares 36, George Jenkins 0
Taylor 22, Bronson 6
Taylor County 42, North Florida Christian 0
The First Academy 12, Eau Gallie 8
The Villages Charter 72, Citrus 0
Titusville 28, Viera 14
Tocoi Creek 47, Clay 14
Trinity Christian Academy 27, North Florida Educational Institute 6
True North Classical Academy 31, Archbishop McCarthy 6
Vanguard 42, Leesburg 3
Venice 29, Port Charlotte 22
Vero Beach 37, Centennial 0
Wekiva 14, Eustis 0
Wesley Chapel 45, Pasco 0
West Boca Raton 42, Seminole Ridge 0
West Florida 35, Walton 6
West Nassau 70, Hamilton County 30
Westminster Christian 35, Pine Crest 7
Weeki Wachee 12, Central 6
Windermere 70, University 3
Winter Park 28, Lake Nona 13
Winter Springs 60, Liberty 6
Wolfson 10, KIPP Bold City 0
Yulee 47, McLaughlin 0
Zephyrhills 39, Land O' Lakes 7