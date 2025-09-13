High School

Florida High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 12, 2025

See every final score from Week 4 of Florida High School Football

Gray Reid

American Heritage vs Chaminade-Madonna from Sept. 5, 2025
American Heritage vs Chaminade-Madonna from Sept. 5, 2025 / Jeff Klein

The 2025 Florida high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fourth weekend.

Alonso 27, Strawberry Crest 25

Apopka 22, West Port 9

Armwood 45, Durant 2

Astronaut 24, Space Coast 6

Atlantic 47, Blanche Ely 0

Atlantic Coast 40, Sandalwood 37

Aubrey Rogers 37, Palmetto Ridge 7

Auburndale 41, Kathleen 13

Avon Park 14, Hardee 8

Baldwin 28, Union County 0

Bartow 55, Haines City 0

Bay 28, Escambia 14

Bayshore 42, Braden River 7

Beachside 33, Ponte Vedra 20

Bishop McLaughlin Catholic 50, Discovery 22

Bishop Moore 57, Mount Dora 21

Booker 42, Naples 0

Boone 27, West Orange 21

Buchholz 30, Manatee 13

Cape Coral 60, Island Coast 6

Cardinal Mooney 49, Berkeley Prep 10

Central 50, Tradition Preperatory 6

Chamberlain 36, Sickles 6

Chaminade-Madonna 28, Edison 6

Chiles 37, Rickards 20

Choctawhatchee 28, Pine Forest 0

Clearwater Central Catholic 34, Clearwater 20

Cocoa 37, Heritage 0

Coconut Creek 34, Deerfield Beach 7

Coffee 20, Gadsden County 12

Columbia 9, Madison County 0

Coral Glades 7, Stranahan 0

Creekside 28, Bartram Trail 14

Crestview 32, Niceville 28

DeLand 46, Appling County 30

Dixie County 68, Belleview 13

Doral Academy 21, South Broward 20

Dr. Krop 20, Miami Beach 7

Dunedin 34, Hollins 13

Dunbar 19, Treasure Coast 7

Dunnellon 9, Lake Gibson 7

East Bay 21, Bloomingdale 14

East Lake 30, Mitchell 8

East Ridge 62, Freedom 0

East River 24, Colonial 14

Eastside 33, Trinity Catholic 17

ED White 74, Englewood 0

Edgewater 20, Jones 17

Edna Karr 24, American Heritage 17

Estero 29, Barron Collier 7

Evangelical Christian 42, Gateway Charter 6

Evans 31, Poinciana 0

Fernandina Beach 28, Fort White 27

First Coast 25, Baker County 20

Fivay 33, Freedom 18

Fleming Island 41, Orange Park 21

Forest 34, Horizon 25

Fort Meade 32, Mulberry 0

Foundation Christian Academy 44, Bell Creek Academy 12

Freeport 71, Cottondale 60

Gaither 50, Steinbrenner 0

Gibbs 16, Sarasota 21

Glades Central 46, Moore Haven 6

Godby 36, Suwannee 31

Gulf 64, Anclote 8

Gulf Coast 42, Golden Gate 13

Harmony 39, Clewiston 6

Hernando 14, Crystal River 7

Holmes County 21, Rutherford 19

Holy Trinity Episcopal 41, Bayside 0

Immokalee 43, Lemon Bay 7

Innovation 55, Cypress Creek 0

Jensen Beach 53, Sebastian River 0

Jesuit 46, Blake 7

John Carroll Catholic 48, Port St. Lucie 0

Jupiter Christian 47, Foundation Academy 28

Keswick Christian 40, Seven Rivers Christian 18

Key West 22, Belen Jesuit 15

Killian 34, South Dade 10

LaBelle 36, DeSoto County 0

Lake Brantley 48, Flagler Palm Coast 7

Lake Buena Vista 26, Oak Ridge 25

Lake Howell 51, Master's Academy 7

Lake Minneola 0, Williston 63

Lake Placid 9, Tenoroc 6

Lake Region 12, Gateway 7

Lake Wales 28, Sebring 21

Lake Weir 32, Bell 8

Lakeland Christian 31, Frostproof 22

Lakewood 38, Pinellas Park 0

Largo 28, Osceola 0

Lecanto 42, Gainesville 0

Lehigh 19, North Fort Myers 10

Lennard 50, Gateway 0

Mandarin 14, Bradford 7

Marianna 21, Bozeman 7

Martin County 43, Westwood 6

Matanzas 36, Andrew Jackson 14

Mater Academy Charter 20, Miramar 0

McArthur 40, Cypress Bay 6

Melbourne Central Catholic 14, Riverview 45

Menendez 40, Parker 18

Merritt Island 39, Palm Bay 8

Middleburg 46, Zarephath Academy 6

Milton 3, Tate 0

Monarch 34, Seminole 20

Monsignor Pace 28, Somerset Academy 20

Mosley 36, Navarre 16

Mount Dora Christian Academy 64, Cedar Creek Christian 0

Nature Coast Tech 35, Hudson 0

Nease 22, Fletcher 6

New Smyrna Beach 35, University 7

Newberry 51, Keystone Heights 7

North Bay Haven Academy 60, Graceville 12

North Miami Beach 20, Charlotte 14

North Port 28, Bonita Springs 7

Northwestern 49, Norland 21

Oakleaf 35, Hawthorne 26

Ocoee 29, Dr. Phillips 22

Olympia 14, Timber Creek 7

Osceola 48, St. Cloud 7

Oviedo 55, Lyman 0

Palm Harbor University 38, St. Petersburg 21

Palmetto 24, Columbus 21

Palmetto 38, Parrish Community 8

Paxon 35, Stanton 15

Pensacola 49, Destin 9

Pine Ridge 21, Atlantic 6

Plant City 24, Riverview 15

Plantation 25, Piper 13

Raines 44, Lake Mary 3

Ransom Everglades 28, Palmer Trinity 0

Ribault 25, Westside 6

River Ridge 47, Cypress Creek 0

Riverdale 42, Mariner 3

Rockledge 34, Seabreeze 7

Santa Fe 24, Palatka 20

Santaluces 28, Palm Beach Central 27

Satellite 27, Cocoa Beach 20

Somerset Academy - Canyons 14, Inlet Grove 0

South Fort Myers 42, Fort Myers 7

South Fork 35, Legacy 0

South Plantation 21, Nova 14

South Sumter 35, Wiregrass Ranch 20

South Walton 24, Arnold 6

Southeast 36, Lakewood Ranch 3

Specially Fit Academy 21, Ridge Community 14

Spoto 49, King 7

Spruce Creek 20, Mainland 16

St. Edward's 28, Okeechobee 7

St. John Neumann 40, Oasis 2

St. Petersburg Catholic 56, Indian Rocks Christian 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Western 6

Sumner 51, Newsome 17

Tampa Bay Tech 39, Plant 7

Tavares 36, George Jenkins 0

Taylor 22, Bronson 6

Taylor County 42, North Florida Christian 0

The First Academy 12, Eau Gallie 8

The Villages Charter 72, Citrus 0

Titusville 28, Viera 14

Tocoi Creek 47, Clay 14

Trinity Christian Academy 27, North Florida Educational Institute 6

True North Classical Academy 31, Archbishop McCarthy 6

Vanguard 42, Leesburg 3

Venice 29, Port Charlotte 22

Vero Beach 37, Centennial 0

Wekiva 14, Eustis 0

Wesley Chapel 45, Pasco 0

West Boca Raton 42, Seminole Ridge 0

West Florida 35, Walton 6

West Nassau 70, Hamilton County 30

Westminster Christian 35, Pine Crest 7

Weeki Wachee 12, Central 6

Windermere 70, University 3

Winter Park 28, Lake Nona 13

Winter Springs 60, Liberty 6

Wolfson 10, KIPP Bold City 0

Yulee 47, McLaughlin 0

Zephyrhills 39, Land O' Lakes 7

