Florida (FHSAA) High School Girls Basketball Playoff Schedule & Scores - February 13, 2026

Get FHSAA schedules and scores as the 2026 Florida high school girls basketball state championships begin on February 13, 2026

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Grandview Prep from Jan. 12, 2026
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Grandview Prep from Jan. 12, 2026 / Jeff Klein

There are 110 games scheduled across Florida on Friday, February 13, including 19 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Florida high school girls basketball scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Florida's top-ranked teams as Eastside heads to No. 14 Bishop Moore and No. 2 Miami Country Day hosts Divine Savior Academy.

Florida High School Girls Basketball Playoff Games To Watch - Friday, February 13

With 19 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Florida high school girls basketball state championships begin.

FHSAA Class 7A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13

There are 15 games scheduled in the FHSAA 7A classification on Friday, February 13. You can follow every game on our FHSAA Class 7A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

FHSAA Class 6A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13

There are 15 games scheduled in the FHSAA 6A classification on Friday, February 13. You can follow every game on our FHSAA Class 6A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

FHSAA Class 5A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13

There are 15 games scheduled in the FHSAA 5A classification on Friday, February 13. You can follow every game on our FHSAA Class 5A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

FHSAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13

There are 15 games scheduled in the FHSAA 4A classification on Friday, February 13. You can follow every game on our FHSAA Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

FHSAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13

There are 16 games scheduled in the FHSAA 3A classification on Friday, February 13. You can follow every game on our FHSAA Class 3A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

FHSAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13

There are 13 games scheduled in the FHSAA 2A classification on Friday, February 13. You can follow every game on our FHSAA Class 2A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

FHSAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13

There are 30 games scheduled in the FHSAA 1A classification on Friday, February 13. You can follow every game on our FHSAA Class 1A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

