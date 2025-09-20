High School

Florida High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025

See every final score from Week 5 of Florida High School Football

Gray Reid

The 2025 Florida high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fifth weekend.

Florida high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025

Alonso 45, Middleton 0

American Heritage 21, Miami Central 6

Archbishop McCarthy 41, Somerset Academy - Canyons 0

Armwood 56, Hillsborough 7

Atlantic Coast 33, Andrew Jackson 6

Auburndale 28, Bartow 6

Aucilla Christian 20, Baconton Charter 14

Baker 27, Rutherford 3

Baker County 51, Baldwin 48

Bartram Trail 42, Orange Park 0

Bell 21, Old Plank Christian Academy 12

Bishop Moore 41, Melbourne Central Catholic 13

Bishop Verot 39, Homestead 6

Blake 41, East Bay 21

Bloomingdale 44, Brandon 0

Blountstown 58, Arnold 22

Boca Raton 28, Forest Hill 12

Boca Raton Christian 45, Geneva 32

Bolles 38, Oakleaf 6

Boone 24, Ocoee 21

Booker 28, Lely 14

Booker T. Washington 34, Gulf Breeze 16

Bozeman 19, Sneads 20

Bradenton Christian 20, Countryside Christian 6

Bradford 28, Eastside 7

Braden River 6, Parrish Community 40

Buchholz 21, Richmond Hill 0

Camden County 37, Royal Palm Beach 20

Cape Coral 34, Estero 21

Carrollwood Day 49, Mulberry 0

Central Florida Christian Academy 42, Bronson 12

Charlotte 13, Fort Myers 9

Chiles 17, Godby 35

Choctawhatchee 42, Niceville 7

Citrus 7, West Port 43

Clay 7, First Coast 49

Clearwater Central Catholic 49, Gadsden County 0

Cocoa Beach 28, St. Edward's 25

Colquitt County 31, Rickards 19

Columbia 27, Trinity Christian Academy 20

Columbus 6, Northwestern 41

Cooper City 28, Pembroke Pines Charter 13

Coral Springs Charter 41, Pompano Beach 18

Creekside 29, Winter Park 45

Crystal River 0, Lecanto 49

Cypress Bay 21, Stranahan 0

Cypress Lake 14, Riverdale 8

DeLand 39, Deltona 0

Dixie County 39, Keystone Heights 24

Dr. Phillips 35, Wekiva 6

Dunbar 66, East Lee County 0

Durant 13, Wharton 31

Dwyer 0, Glades Central 40

East Lake 35, Tarpon Springs 6

East Ridge 49, Ridge Community 7

Eau Gallie 25, Cocoa 13

ED White 54, Parker 14

Edgewater 35, Apopka 0

Evans 44, Horizon 0

Everglades 24, Mater Academy Charter 27

First Academy 21, Venice 14

First Baptist Academy 21, P.K. Yonge 14

First Coast 49, Clay 7

Fletcher 35, Sandalwood 0

Florida State University School 34, South Walton 14

Forest 24, Gainesville 13

Fort Walton Beach 21, Walton 18

Fort White 47, Union County 0

Foundation Academy 26, Eustis 7

Freedom 0, Jefferson 62

Gaither 34, Tampa Bay Tech 17

Gateway 20, Winter Springs 28

George Jenkins 7, Lakeland Christian 35

Glades Central 40, Dwyer 0

Godby 35, Chiles 17

Golden Gate 0, Naples 47

Gulf Coast 42, Aubrey Rogers 14

Gulf 15, Zephyrhills 46

Hagerty 40, Timber Creek 7

Haines City 15, Poinciana 34

Hamilton County 6, Suwannee 34

Hardee 26, Moore Haven 20

Harmony 10, Lake Howell 26

Heritage 17, Woodford County 35

Hernando 6, Springstead 23

Hollins 6, Sunlake 48

Hollywood Hills 56, Sunset 0

Holy Trinity Episcopal 38, Astronaut 14

Hudson 9, River Ridge 40

Ida Baker 55, DeSoto County 22

IMG Academy Junior National 14, Manatee 31

IMG Academy National 57, Mandarin 7

Impact Christian Academy 16, University Christian 42

Inlet Grove 25, Somerset Academy South Homestead 12

Innovation 56, University 7

Island Coast 0, Mariner 34

Jefferson 62, Freedom 0

Jensen Beach 35, Benjamin 21

Jones 28, Osceola 14

Jupiter Christian 42, Master's Academy 20

Keswick Christian 33, Santa Fe Catholic 7

Key West 32, Gulliver Prep 15

Keystone Heights 24, Dixie County 39

King 9, Sickles 7

Lake Buena Vista 0, West Orange 49

Lake Gibson 49, Lake Minneola 6

Lake Highland Prep 42, Cornerstone Charter Academy 13

Lake Howell 26, Harmony 10

Lake Nona 31, Olympia 27

Lake Region 26, Tenoroc 14

Lake Wales 38, Seminole 29

Lakeland 43, Booker T. Washington 0

Lakeland Christian 35, George Jenkins 7

Land O' Lakes 42, Leesburg 0

Lecanto 49, Crystal River 0

Lee County 1, North Florida Educational Institute 0

Lemon Bay 46, North Fort Myers 55

Lennard 56, Leto 0

Leon 21, Port St. Joe 13

Madison County 41, Bay 35

Mainland 14, Coffee 7

Manatee 31, IMG Academy Junior National 14

Marathon 0, Palmer Trinity 43

Mariner 34, Island Coast 0

Martin County 21, Dr. Joaquin Garcia 10

Mater Academy Charter 27, Everglades 24

Matanzas 11, Seabreeze 21

McLaughlin 48, Discovery 12

Melbourne 59, Palm Bay 14

Merritt Island 24, St. Cloud 21

Middleburg 51, Ridgeview 16

Milton 53, Navarre 27

Mitchell 36, Tampa Catholic 41

Moore Haven 20, Hardee 26

Mosley 46, Escambia 15

Mount Dora 10, South Lake 19

Mount Dora Christian Academy 42, Pine Ridge 21

Naples 47, Golden Gate 0

Nature Coast Tech 21, Palatka 20

Nease 24, St. Augustine 28

New Smyrna Beach 52, Crescent City 0

Newsome 35, Riverview 36

North Fort Myers 55, Lemon Bay 46

North Marion 14, Williston 24

Northwestern 41, Columbus 6

Oak Ridge 28, Colonial 20

Oasis 0, Southwest Florida Christian 28

Ocoee 21, Boone 24

Oxbridge Academy 13, Pine Crest 49

Pace 35, Andalusia 0

Pahokee 41, Palm Beach Gardens 21

Palatka 20, Nature Coast Tech 21

Palm Bay 14, Melbourne 59

Palm Beach Lakes 16, Winter Haven 29

Palmer Trinity 43, Marathon 0

Palmetto 21, Calvary Christian 6

Parrish Community 40, Braden River 6

Pine Crest 49, Oxbridge Academy 13

Plantation 28, South Broward 6

Plant 24, Sumner 28

Plant City 31, Steinbrenner 14

Poinciana 34, Haines City 15

Ribault 20, Riverside 21

River Ridge 40, Hudson 9

Riverside 21, Ribault 20

Riverview 50, North Port 6

Riverview 36, Newsome 35

Santa Fe 37, Fernandina Beach 27

Santaluces 14, Seminole Ridge 35

Seabreeze 21, Matanzas 11

Sebastian River 21, South Fork 7

Seminole Ridge 35, Santaluces 14

Somerset Academy 26, Miami Springs 14

South Lake 19, Mount Dora 10

South Sumter 41, Belleview 21

Southeast 52, Cypress Creek 6

Southwest Florida Christian 28, Oasis 0

Space Coast 21, Celebration 7

Spanish River 42, Wellington 0

Specially Fit Academy 63, Hollis Christian Academy 0

Spoto 39, Chamberlain 0

Springstead 23, Hernando 6

Spruce Creek 29, Titusville 22

St. Augustine 28, Nease 24

St. Thomas Aquinas 31, McArthur 7

Steinbrenner 14, Plant City 31

Stoneman Douglas 20, Boyd Anderson 9

Strawberry Crest 36, Robinson 7

Sumner 28, Plant 24

Suncoast 36, Leonard 6

Sunlake 48, Hollins 6

Suwannee 34, Hamilton County 6

Tampa Catholic 41, Mitchell 36

Tate 27, West Florida 7

Tavares 14, The Villages Charter 35

Taylor 35, Young Kids In Motion 22

Taylor County 35, Destin 6

The Villages Charter 35, Tavares 14

Titusville 22, Spruce Creek 29

Treasure Coast 6, West Boca Raton 50

Umatilla 55, Central 6

University Christian 42, Impact Christian Academy 16

Vanguard 20, Dunnellon 7

Venice 14, The First Academy 21

Viera 44, Tohopekaliga 22

Wakulla 48, FAMU 6

Ware County 42, Lincoln 9

West Boca Raton 50, Treasure Coast 6

West Broward 20, Flanagan 8

West Orange 49, Lake Buena Vista 0

West Port 43, Citrus 7

Western 72, Taravella 0

Westminster Christian 22, Ransom Everglades 0

Wharton 31, Durant 13

Williston 24, North Marion 14

Windermere 24, East River 6

Winter Haven 29, Palm Beach Lakes 16

Winter Park 45, Creekside 29

Winter Springs 28, Gateway 20

Wolfson 49, Bishop Snyder 0

Woodford County 35, Heritage 17

Yulee 17, West Nassau 0

Zephyrhills 46, Gulf 15

GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

