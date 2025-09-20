Florida High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025
The 2025 Florida high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fifth weekend.
Florida High School Football Schedules and Scores (FHSAA) - September 19, 2025
Florida high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025
Alonso 45, Middleton 0
American Heritage 21, Miami Central 6
Archbishop McCarthy 41, Somerset Academy - Canyons 0
Armwood 56, Hillsborough 7
Atlantic Coast 33, Andrew Jackson 6
Auburndale 28, Bartow 6
Aucilla Christian 20, Baconton Charter 14
Baker 27, Rutherford 3
Baker County 51, Baldwin 48
Bartram Trail 42, Orange Park 0
Bell 21, Old Plank Christian Academy 12
Bishop Moore 41, Melbourne Central Catholic 13
Bishop Verot 39, Homestead 6
Blake 41, East Bay 21
Bloomingdale 44, Brandon 0
Blountstown 58, Arnold 22
Boca Raton 28, Forest Hill 12
Boca Raton Christian 45, Geneva 32
Bolles 38, Oakleaf 6
Boone 24, Ocoee 21
Booker 28, Lely 14
Booker T. Washington 34, Gulf Breeze 16
Bozeman 19, Sneads 20
Bradenton Christian 20, Countryside Christian 6
Bradford 28, Eastside 7
Braden River 6, Parrish Community 40
Buchholz 21, Richmond Hill 0
Camden County 37, Royal Palm Beach 20
Cape Coral 34, Estero 21
Carrollwood Day 49, Mulberry 0
Central Florida Christian Academy 42, Bronson 12
Charlotte 13, Fort Myers 9
Chiles 17, Godby 35
Choctawhatchee 42, Niceville 7
Citrus 7, West Port 43
Clay 7, First Coast 49
Clearwater Central Catholic 49, Gadsden County 0
Cocoa Beach 28, St. Edward's 25
Colquitt County 31, Rickards 19
Columbia 27, Trinity Christian Academy 20
Columbus 6, Northwestern 41
Cooper City 28, Pembroke Pines Charter 13
Coral Springs Charter 41, Pompano Beach 18
Creekside 29, Winter Park 45
Crystal River 0, Lecanto 49
Cypress Bay 21, Stranahan 0
Cypress Lake 14, Riverdale 8
DeLand 39, Deltona 0
Dixie County 39, Keystone Heights 24
Dr. Phillips 35, Wekiva 6
Dunbar 66, East Lee County 0
Durant 13, Wharton 31
Dwyer 0, Glades Central 40
East Lake 35, Tarpon Springs 6
East Ridge 49, Ridge Community 7
Eau Gallie 25, Cocoa 13
ED White 54, Parker 14
Edgewater 35, Apopka 0
Evans 44, Horizon 0
Everglades 24, Mater Academy Charter 27
First Academy 21, Venice 14
First Baptist Academy 21, P.K. Yonge 14
First Coast 49, Clay 7
Fletcher 35, Sandalwood 0
Florida State University School 34, South Walton 14
Forest 24, Gainesville 13
Fort Walton Beach 21, Walton 18
Fort White 47, Union County 0
Foundation Academy 26, Eustis 7
Freedom 0, Jefferson 62
Gaither 34, Tampa Bay Tech 17
Gateway 20, Winter Springs 28
George Jenkins 7, Lakeland Christian 35
Glades Central 40, Dwyer 0
Godby 35, Chiles 17
Golden Gate 0, Naples 47
Gulf Coast 42, Aubrey Rogers 14
Gulf 15, Zephyrhills 46
Hagerty 40, Timber Creek 7
Haines City 15, Poinciana 34
Hamilton County 6, Suwannee 34
Hardee 26, Moore Haven 20
Harmony 10, Lake Howell 26
Heritage 17, Woodford County 35
Hernando 6, Springstead 23
Hollins 6, Sunlake 48
Hollywood Hills 56, Sunset 0
Holy Trinity Episcopal 38, Astronaut 14
Hudson 9, River Ridge 40
Ida Baker 55, DeSoto County 22
IMG Academy Junior National 14, Manatee 31
IMG Academy National 57, Mandarin 7
Impact Christian Academy 16, University Christian 42
Inlet Grove 25, Somerset Academy South Homestead 12
Innovation 56, University 7
Island Coast 0, Mariner 34
Jefferson 62, Freedom 0
Jensen Beach 35, Benjamin 21
Jones 28, Osceola 14
Jupiter Christian 42, Master's Academy 20
Keswick Christian 33, Santa Fe Catholic 7
Key West 32, Gulliver Prep 15
Keystone Heights 24, Dixie County 39
King 9, Sickles 7
Lake Buena Vista 0, West Orange 49
Lake Gibson 49, Lake Minneola 6
Lake Highland Prep 42, Cornerstone Charter Academy 13
Lake Howell 26, Harmony 10
Lake Nona 31, Olympia 27
Lake Region 26, Tenoroc 14
Lake Wales 38, Seminole 29
Lakeland 43, Booker T. Washington 0
Lakeland Christian 35, George Jenkins 7
Land O' Lakes 42, Leesburg 0
Lecanto 49, Crystal River 0
Lee County 1, North Florida Educational Institute 0
Lemon Bay 46, North Fort Myers 55
Lennard 56, Leto 0
Leon 21, Port St. Joe 13
Madison County 41, Bay 35
Mainland 14, Coffee 7
Manatee 31, IMG Academy Junior National 14
Marathon 0, Palmer Trinity 43
Mariner 34, Island Coast 0
Martin County 21, Dr. Joaquin Garcia 10
Mater Academy Charter 27, Everglades 24
Matanzas 11, Seabreeze 21
McLaughlin 48, Discovery 12
Melbourne 59, Palm Bay 14
Merritt Island 24, St. Cloud 21
Middleburg 51, Ridgeview 16
Milton 53, Navarre 27
Mitchell 36, Tampa Catholic 41
Moore Haven 20, Hardee 26
Mosley 46, Escambia 15
Mount Dora 10, South Lake 19
Mount Dora Christian Academy 42, Pine Ridge 21
Naples 47, Golden Gate 0
Nature Coast Tech 21, Palatka 20
Nease 24, St. Augustine 28
New Smyrna Beach 52, Crescent City 0
Newsome 35, Riverview 36
North Fort Myers 55, Lemon Bay 46
North Marion 14, Williston 24
Northwestern 41, Columbus 6
Oak Ridge 28, Colonial 20
Oasis 0, Southwest Florida Christian 28
Ocoee 21, Boone 24
Oxbridge Academy 13, Pine Crest 49
Pace 35, Andalusia 0
Pahokee 41, Palm Beach Gardens 21
Palatka 20, Nature Coast Tech 21
Palm Bay 14, Melbourne 59
Palm Beach Lakes 16, Winter Haven 29
Palmer Trinity 43, Marathon 0
Palmetto 21, Calvary Christian 6
Parrish Community 40, Braden River 6
Pine Crest 49, Oxbridge Academy 13
Plantation 28, South Broward 6
Plant 24, Sumner 28
Plant City 31, Steinbrenner 14
Poinciana 34, Haines City 15
Ribault 20, Riverside 21
River Ridge 40, Hudson 9
Riverside 21, Ribault 20
Riverview 50, North Port 6
Riverview 36, Newsome 35
Santa Fe 37, Fernandina Beach 27
Santaluces 14, Seminole Ridge 35
Seabreeze 21, Matanzas 11
Sebastian River 21, South Fork 7
Seminole Ridge 35, Santaluces 14
Somerset Academy 26, Miami Springs 14
South Lake 19, Mount Dora 10
South Sumter 41, Belleview 21
Southeast 52, Cypress Creek 6
Southwest Florida Christian 28, Oasis 0
Space Coast 21, Celebration 7
Spanish River 42, Wellington 0
Specially Fit Academy 63, Hollis Christian Academy 0
Spoto 39, Chamberlain 0
Springstead 23, Hernando 6
Spruce Creek 29, Titusville 22
St. Augustine 28, Nease 24
St. Thomas Aquinas 31, McArthur 7
Steinbrenner 14, Plant City 31
Stoneman Douglas 20, Boyd Anderson 9
Strawberry Crest 36, Robinson 7
Sumner 28, Plant 24
Suncoast 36, Leonard 6
Sunlake 48, Hollins 6
Suwannee 34, Hamilton County 6
Tampa Catholic 41, Mitchell 36
Tate 27, West Florida 7
Tavares 14, The Villages Charter 35
Taylor 35, Young Kids In Motion 22
Taylor County 35, Destin 6
The Villages Charter 35, Tavares 14
Titusville 22, Spruce Creek 29
Treasure Coast 6, West Boca Raton 50
Umatilla 55, Central 6
University Christian 42, Impact Christian Academy 16
Vanguard 20, Dunnellon 7
Venice 14, The First Academy 21
Viera 44, Tohopekaliga 22
Wakulla 48, FAMU 6
Ware County 42, Lincoln 9
West Boca Raton 50, Treasure Coast 6
West Broward 20, Flanagan 8
West Orange 49, Lake Buena Vista 0
West Port 43, Citrus 7
Western 72, Taravella 0
Westminster Christian 22, Ransom Everglades 0
Wharton 31, Durant 13
Williston 24, North Marion 14
Windermere 24, East River 6
Winter Haven 29, Palm Beach Lakes 16
Winter Park 45, Creekside 29
Winter Springs 28, Gateway 20
Wolfson 49, Bishop Snyder 0
Woodford County 35, Heritage 17
Yulee 17, West Nassau 0
Zephyrhills 46, Gulf 15