Florida high school football: Frostproof announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Bulldogs' schedule are Fort Meade, Lakeland Christian, Providence Christian and Victory Christian

Andy Villamarzo

Frostproof quarterback Landon Fuller throws a pass during football practice at the school Wednesday November 13 2024, in Frostproof Fl. Ernst Peters/The Ledger
Frostproof quarterback Landon Fuller throws a pass during football practice at the school Wednesday November 13 2024, in Frostproof Fl. Ernst Peters/The Ledger / Ernst Peters/The Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Frostproof Bulldogs announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Bulldogs will play a full 10-game slate, including four notable contests against Fort Meade, Lakeland Christian, Providence Christian and Victory Christian.

Among other teams on the Bulldogs' regular season slate are Avon Park, Clewiston, Hardee, Lake Placid, Mulberry and on the road in a contest against Victory Christian.

Below is the Bulldogs' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 FROSTPROOF BULLDOGS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 8: vs. Sarasota Christian (preseason)

Aug. 15: vs. Clewiston

Aug. 22: vs. Providence Christian

Aug. 29: at Hardee

Sep. 5: at Victory Christian

Sep. 12: at Lakeland

Sep. 19: vs. Avon Park

Oct. 3: vs. Lake Placid

Oct. 10: vs. Wildwood

Oct. 17: at Mulberry

Oct. 24: at Fort Meade

