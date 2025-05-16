Florida high school football: Frostproof announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Frostproof Bulldogs announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Bulldogs will play a full 10-game slate, including four notable contests against Fort Meade, Lakeland Christian, Providence Christian and Victory Christian.
Among other teams on the Bulldogs' regular season slate are Avon Park, Clewiston, Hardee, Lake Placid, Mulberry and on the road in a contest against Victory Christian.
Below is the Bulldogs' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 FROSTPROOF BULLDOGS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 8: vs. Sarasota Christian (preseason)
Aug. 15: vs. Clewiston
Aug. 22: vs. Providence Christian
Aug. 29: at Hardee
Sep. 5: at Victory Christian
Sep. 12: at Lakeland
Sep. 19: vs. Avon Park
Oct. 3: vs. Lake Placid
Oct. 10: vs. Wildwood
Oct. 17: at Mulberry
Oct. 24: at Fort Meade
