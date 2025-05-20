Florida high school football: Jacksonville Ribault announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Jacksonville Ribault Trojans announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Trojans will play a full 10-game slate, including four notable contests against Andrew Jackson, Bartram Trail, Camden County (Georgia) and 2024 Class 3A finalist Raines.
Among other teams on the Trojans' regular season slate are Baldwin, Fletcher, Paxon, Riverside, Westside and on the road in a contest against Yulee.
Below is the Trojans' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 JACKSONVILLE RIBAULT TROJANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. First Coast (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Fletcher
Aug. 29: vs. Andrew Jackson
Sep. 5: at Camden County (Georgia)
Sep. 12: vs. Westside
Sep. 19: vs. Riverside
Sep. 26: at Yulee
Oct. 4: at Wesley Chapel
Oct. 10: vs. Raines - 56th annual NW Classic
Oct. 17: vs. Baldwin
Oct. 24: vs. Paxon
Oct. 30: vs. Bartram Trail
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi