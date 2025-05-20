High School

Florida high school football: Jacksonville Ribault announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Trojans' schedule are Andrew Jackson, Bartram Trail, Camden County (Georgia) and 2024 Class 3A finalist Raines

Andy Villamarzo

Ribault's Jayden Anderson (44) and teammates run through warm-ups before a high school football game at Raines on October 5, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Jacksonville Ribault Trojans announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Trojans will play a full 10-game slate, including four notable contests against Andrew Jackson, Bartram Trail, Camden County (Georgia) and 2024 Class 3A finalist Raines.

Among other teams on the Trojans' regular season slate are Baldwin, Fletcher, Paxon, Riverside, Westside and on the road in a contest against Yulee.

Below is the Trojans' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 JACKSONVILLE RIBAULT TROJANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. First Coast (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Fletcher

Aug. 29: vs. Andrew Jackson

Sep. 5: at Camden County (Georgia)

Sep. 12: vs. Westside

Sep. 19: vs. Riverside

Sep. 26: at Yulee

Oct. 4: at Wesley Chapel

Oct. 10: vs. Raines - 56th annual NW Classic

Oct. 17: vs. Baldwin

Oct. 24: vs. Paxon

Oct. 30: vs. Bartram Trail

