High School

Florida high school football: Middleburg announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Broncos' schedule are the Citra North Marion, Fleming Island, North Florida Educational Institute, Orange Park and Ponte Vedra

Andy Villamarzo

Middleburg Neo Addison (11) grabs a pass during a spring football game against Oak Hall at Oak Hall School in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, May 23, 2024. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]
Middleburg Neo Addison (11) grabs a pass during a spring football game against Oak Hall at Oak Hall School in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, May 23, 2024. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] / Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Middleburg Broncos announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Broncos will play a 10-game regular season slate, including five notable contests against Citra North Marion, Fleming Island, North Florida Educational Institute, Orange Park and Ponte Vedra.

Among other five teams on the Broncos' regular season slate are Baldwin, Beachside, Clay, Ridgeview and on the road in a contest against Westside

Below is the Broncos' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

2025 MIDDLEBURG BRONCOS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Baldwin (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Westside

Aug. 29: vs. North Florida Educational Institute

Sep. 5: vs. Clay

Sep. 12: vs. Hollis Christian

Sep. 19: vs. Ridgeview

Sep. 26: at Orange Park

Oct. 10: vs. Ponte Vedra

Oct. 17: vs. Beachside

Oct. 24: at Fleming Island

Oct. 31: vs. Citra North Marion

More From Florida High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI Florida throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida