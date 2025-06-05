Florida high school football: Middleburg announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Middleburg Broncos announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Broncos will play a 10-game regular season slate, including five notable contests against Citra North Marion, Fleming Island, North Florida Educational Institute, Orange Park and Ponte Vedra.
Among other five teams on the Broncos' regular season slate are Baldwin, Beachside, Clay, Ridgeview and on the road in a contest against Westside
Below is the Broncos' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 MIDDLEBURG BRONCOS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Baldwin (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Westside
Aug. 29: vs. North Florida Educational Institute
Sep. 5: vs. Clay
Sep. 12: vs. Hollis Christian
Sep. 19: vs. Ridgeview
Sep. 26: at Orange Park
Oct. 10: vs. Ponte Vedra
Oct. 17: vs. Beachside
Oct. 24: at Fleming Island
Oct. 31: vs. Citra North Marion
