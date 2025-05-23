Florida high school football: Naples announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Naples Golden Eagles announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Golden Eagles will play a 10-game slate, including five notable contests against district foe Dunbar, Fort Myers, Naples Lely, Port Charlotte and Sarasota Riverview.
Among other five teams on the Golden Eagles' regular season slate are Barron Collier, Golden Gate, Gulf Coast (preseason), Immokalee and at home in a contest against South Fort Myers.
Below is the Golden Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times set with a kickoff time of 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
2025 NAPLES GOLDEN EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
8/15 Kickoff Classic vs. Gulf Coast HS 7:30 p.m. (preseason)
8/22 at Sarasota Riverview 7:30 p.m.
8/29 at Barron Collier 7:30 p.m.
9/5 at Immokalee 7:30 p.m.
9/19 vs Golden Gate HS 7:30 p.m.
9/26 vs Dunbar HS 7:30 p.m.
10/3 vs Fort Myers HS 7:30 p.m.
10/10 vs South Fort Myers HS 7:30 p.m.
10/17 at Naples Lely (Coconut Bowl) 7:30 p.m.
10/24 at Port Charlotte 7:30 p.m.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi