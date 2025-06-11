Florida high school football: Oak Ridge announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Oak Ridge Pioneers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Pioneers will play a 10-game regular season slate, including five notable contests against Orlando Cypress Creek, Orlando Evans, Orlando University, Lake Buena Vista and Windermere.
Among other five teams on the Pioneers' regular season slate are Colonial, East River, Innovation, Liberty and in a home contest at Lee Leonard Stadium against Orlando Freedom.
Below is the Pioneers' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 OAK RIDGE PIONEERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 14: at Satellite (preseason), 7 p.m.
Aug. 22: vs. East River, 7 p.m.
Aug. 29: vs. Innovation, 7 p.m.
Sep. 5: at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Sep. 12: at Lake Buena Vista, 7 p.m.
Sep. 19: at Colonial, 7 p.m.
Sep. 26: at Orlando University, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: vs. Windermere, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17: vs. Orlando Freedom, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24: vs. Orlando Cypress Creek, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30: at Orlando Evans, 7 p.m.
