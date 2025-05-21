High School

Florida high school football: Palm Beach Gardens announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Gators' schedule are Delray Beach Atlantic, Pahokee, Palm Beach Central, Santaluces and 2024 Class 6A state champion West Boca Raton

Andy Villamarzo

Palm Beach Gardens interim football head coach O'Brian Edwards
Palm Beach Gardens interim football head coach O'Brian Edwards / Marc Berman / Special to The Post / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Palm Beach Gardens Gators announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Gators will play a 10-game slate, including five notable contests against Delray Beach Atlantic, Pahokee, Palm Beach Central, Santaluces and 2024 Class 6A state champion West Boca Raton.

Among other five teams on the Gators' regular season slate are Dwyer, Inlet Grove, Jupiter, Seminole Ridge and on the road in a contest against Royal Palm Beach.

Below is the Gators 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times all scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

2025 PALM BEACH GARDENS GATORS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: vs. Delray Beach Atlantic

Aug. 29: vs. Santaluces

Sep. 5: vs. Jupiter

Sep. 19: vs. Pahokee

Sep. 26: vs. Seminole Ridge

Oct. 3: vs. Palm Beach Central

Oct. 10: at Dwyer

Oct. 17: at Royal Palm Beach

Oct. 24: at West Boca Raton

Oct. 30: at Inlet Grove

More From Florida High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida