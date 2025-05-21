Florida high school football: Palm Beach Gardens announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Palm Beach Gardens Gators announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Gators will play a 10-game slate, including five notable contests against Delray Beach Atlantic, Pahokee, Palm Beach Central, Santaluces and 2024 Class 6A state champion West Boca Raton.
Among other five teams on the Gators' regular season slate are Dwyer, Inlet Grove, Jupiter, Seminole Ridge and on the road in a contest against Royal Palm Beach.
Below is the Gators 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times all scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
2025 PALM BEACH GARDENS GATORS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: vs. Delray Beach Atlantic
Aug. 29: vs. Santaluces
Sep. 5: vs. Jupiter
Sep. 19: vs. Pahokee
Sep. 26: vs. Seminole Ridge
Oct. 3: vs. Palm Beach Central
Oct. 10: at Dwyer
Oct. 17: at Royal Palm Beach
Oct. 24: at West Boca Raton
Oct. 30: at Inlet Grove
More From Florida High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi