Florida high school football: Palm Harbor University announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Hurricanes' schedule are the Boca Ciega, Clearwater Calvary Christian, East Lake, New Port Richey Mitchell and Parrish Community

Andy Villamarzo

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Palm Harbor University Hurricanes announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Hurricanes will play a 10-game regular season slate, including five notable contests against Boca Ciega, Clearwater Calvary Christian, East Lake, New Port Richey Mitchell and Parrish Community.

Among other five teams on the Hurricanes' regular season slate are Clearwater Countryside, Dunedin, Largo, Tarpon Springs, St. Petersburg and at home in a contest against Steinbrenner on senior night.

Below is the Hurricanes' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times set for 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

2025 PALM HARBOR UNIVERSITY HURRICANES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. New Port Richey Mitchell (preseason), 7 p.m.

Aug. 22: vs. Clearwater Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.

Aug. 29: vs. Tarpon Springs, 7 p.m.

Sep. 5: vs. Parrish Community, 7 p.m.

Sep. 12: at St. Petersburg, 7 p.m.

Sep. 19: at Clearwater Countryside, 7 p.m.

Sep. 26: vs. Largo (homecoming), 7 p.m.

Oct. 10: vs. East Lake, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17: at Boca Ciega, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24: vs. Steinbrenner (senior night), 7 p.m.

Oct. 30: at Dunedin, 7 p.m.

Follow High School On SI Florida throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Published
