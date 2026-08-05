Florida High School Football Program Rocked as Head Coach, Five Assistants Removed Amid Ongoing Investigation

The Mariner High School football program is facing major upheaval less than a month before the start of the Florida high school football season.

According to reports from Gulf Coast News and WINK News, six members of the Tritons' coaching staff are no longer with the program following an overnight football team-building event that is now under investigation by both the Lee County School District and the Cape Coral Police Department.

Head coach Tyran Jones and assistant coach Kaycie Zorbas have been relieved of their coaching duties and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the district's internal investigation, according to an email sent to Mariner families Tuesday and obtained by Gulf Coast News.

The school also terminated the coaching contracts of four non-district assistant coaches.

District Cites Supervision, Student Conduct

In its communication to families, the Lee County School District said the coaching changes stemmed from a lack of staff supervision during the overnight gathering and the behavior of certain students.

The district said some students who attended the event are facing disciplinary action under the student code of conduct. School officials also stated that their investigation determined no hazing occurred.

Police Investigation Ongoing

The Cape Coral Police Department confirmed to WINK News that it is also investigating an incident connected to the team-building event.

Neither the police department nor the school district has publicly detailed what occurred.

However, WINK News reported that a family member of one student, speaking anonymously because of concerns about retaliation, alleged the student was sprayed with what the family believes was a substance containing urine during the overnight event. The family member also said the student has since transferred to another school.

The Lee County School District has not confirmed those allegations.

District spokesperson Rob Spicker told WINK News that school administrators planned to address the football team before releasing additional public information.

"We will address the situation with the team tomorrow when they return to practice," Spicker said in an email to WINK News. "Once we have advised the team and their parents, we will release a statement."

School Board Chair Armor Persons also addressed the situation in a social media post, saying student safety remains the district's top priority.

"If district policies were violated or students were placed at risk, I fully expect appropriate accountability and corrective action," Persons wrote.

Interim Coaching Staff Named

Mariner has named assistant coach Doug Faasse, a Mariner teacher who was not present at the overnight event, as interim head coach. Assistant coach Luis Esposito, who also was not at the gathering, will remain on staff.

Joining them on the interim coaching staff are Martin Cardenas, Jake Arbuckle, Justin McEwen and Adrian Shipman.

The Lee County School District has not indicated when its investigation will be completed, and Cape Coral Police continue to investigate the incident. School officials have not announced whether additional disciplinary action involving students or staff is possible pending the outcome of those investigations.