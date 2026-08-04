Nassau County High School to Not Field Football Team for Two Years

The principal of Holy Trinity High School in Hicksville, New York recently announced that the school’s football program has been suspended for the 2026 season and beyond.

Coach’s Resignation Led to Cancellation

The decision came after Cain Mack, the Titans’ newly hired head coach, resigned in early July. According to USA Today, Mack was in the role for just five months.

“This choice was not an easy one for (Mack) and while it was not what we expected, we respect his decision and wish him well moving forward,” said Brian Colomban, principal at Holy Trinity, in a letter.

Mack’s departure led to Holy Trinity suspending football on all levels. Colomban noted in his letter that the Titans’ JV team will return for the 2027 season, with the goal of bringing back the varsity program by 2028.

“That being said, we will continue to offer football-specific strength and conditioning sessions in the brand new athletic training area of our weight room for all that wish to participate throughout the fall season,” Colomban continued.

Search for New Head Coach Underway

With Holy Trinity football suspended for the foreseeable future, Colomban said that Titans athletic director Matthew Sloan has begun searching for a new head coach “who shares our vision of establishing a strong, lasting foundation for our program.”

“We are incredibly proud of our school and believe strongly that we are not defined by any one

sport or any one program – whether it's a program we are rebuilding, a program that’s done well for decades or a program we've just begun,” Colomban said. “While (the cancellation) is disappointing, our main focus does not change. We are a Catholic school, built on a foundation of faith, academics and student safety, while providing a variety of opportunities - whether through sports, performing arts, broadcasting, mock trial, our medical program and more for students to shine and succeed.”

The Titans were Successful in 2025

The Titans’ varsity football team – based in Nassau County – has competed in the highly competitive Catholic High School Football League, which consists of programs from Long Island, New York City and other areas downstate.

Holy Trinity went 7-4 last season, losing 33-20 to Xaverian in the 2025 CHSFL AA-II semifinals.

“Thank you for your continued partnership and trust as we move forward together in celebration of the many great things Holy Trinity has to offer, and will continue to offer, both now and into the future,” Colomban said.