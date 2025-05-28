High School

Florida high school football: Riverview announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Sharks' schedule are the 3-time state champion Armwood, Bartow, Tampa Hillsborough, Plant City and Sarasota Riverview

Andy Villamarzo

Riverview Sharks football team recently released their 2025 schedule
Riverview Sharks football team recently released their 2025 schedule

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Riverview Sharks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Sharks will play a 10-game slate, including five notable contests against 3-time state champion Armwood, Bartow, Tampa Hillsborough, Plant City and Sarasota Riverview.

Among other five teams on the Sharks' regular season slate are Bloomingdale, Durant, East Bay, Middleton and on the road in a contest against Newsome.

Below is the Sharks' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Riverview Sharks recently released their 2025 football schedule
Riverview Sharks recently released their 2025 football schedule

2025 RIVERVIEW SHARKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Pinellas Park (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Tampa Hillsborough

Aug. 29: vs. Sarasota Riverview

Sep. 5: at Tampa Middleton

Sep. 12: vs. Plant City

Sep. 19: at Newsome

Sep. 26: vs. Durant (homecoming)

Oct. 10: at Bartow

Oct. 17: vs. East Bay

Oct. 24: at Bloomingdale

Oct. 31: at Armwood

