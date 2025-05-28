Florida high school football: Riverview announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Riverview Sharks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Sharks will play a 10-game slate, including five notable contests against 3-time state champion Armwood, Bartow, Tampa Hillsborough, Plant City and Sarasota Riverview.
Among other five teams on the Sharks' regular season slate are Bloomingdale, Durant, East Bay, Middleton and on the road in a contest against Newsome.
Below is the Sharks' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 RIVERVIEW SHARKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Pinellas Park (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Tampa Hillsborough
Aug. 29: vs. Sarasota Riverview
Sep. 5: at Tampa Middleton
Sep. 12: vs. Plant City
Sep. 19: at Newsome
Sep. 26: vs. Durant (homecoming)
Oct. 10: at Bartow
Oct. 17: vs. East Bay
Oct. 24: at Bloomingdale
Oct. 31: at Armwood
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi