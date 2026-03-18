2025-26 Girls Wrestling 100-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

Madison Healey won a National Title at 43 kilograms (roughly 95 pounds) last spring and parlayed that into an U17 World Bronze Medal. After being up at 106 pounds for Super 32, where she placed eighth, Healey was down at 100 pounds during the season and won titles at the Women of Ironman and a second National Prep Tournament Championship.

2025-26 High School On SI 100-Pound Girls Wrestling All-Americans

Lillee Denson (Lakeview, MI) SR

Final National Ranking: 2

Michigan State Champ with a 22-1 record whose only loss of the year came up at 105 pounds at the Northview Tournament versus fellow Michigander, No. 4 Madison Nieuwenhuis (Plainwell), 5-3.

Josie Wilson (Abilene, KS) SO

Final National Ranking: 3

Was fourth at Fargo in 16U Freestyle last summer with a win over Colorado’s Peggy Susan Dean, then put together a 34-0 campaign that concluded with a 4A State Title.

Abigail Peterson (Denver, IA) FR

Final National Ranking: 4

Captured a Super 32 title over No. 4 Justice Gutierrez (Pomona, CO) then rolled to an unblemished 37-0 season with gold at the Dan Gable Donnybrook and the Iowa 1A State Tournament.

Justice Gutierrez (Pomona, CO) SO

Final National Ranking: 5

Notable tournament championships en route to a 43-0 record include the Reno Tournament of Champions, the Tiara Challenge, and the 5A State Tournament.

Peggy Susan Dean (Spring Studio, CO) FR

Final National Ranking: 6

Dean placed fourth at Super 32 with a loss to Denson and then won the Brian Keck Preseason Nationals with a pin of Iowa’s Peterson, 3:18. The reason Dean is behind Peterson on the list is that Dean lost to Gutierrez, 10-0, in the 5A state finals for her only loss in a 41-1 season and Peterson has beaten Gutierrez twice.

Lilly Breeden (Liberty, MO) SR

Final National Ranking: 7

Breeden was third at Super 32 with a loss to Peterson, 10-0. Breeden would lose to Peterson again in the Dan Gable Donnybrook finals, which would be her only negative mark on a 47-1 season. Breeden went onto win crowns at the KC Stampede, Wonder Women, and Class 2 States.

Kaitlynn Fouty (Whiteland, IN) SO

Final National Ranking: 8

Improved upon last year’s third place finish at states with a 27-0 record and her first state championship.

Remaining 2025-26 100-Pound Girls Wrestling National Rankings

9-Ashley Stank (Quakertown, PA) SR

10-Elise Albeso (Emerald Ridge, WA) FR

11-Maisie Elliott (Sumner, WA) FR

12-Jasmine Brucato (Alexander, NY)

13-Alexandria Marin (Buchanan, CA) FR

14-Daniella Vazquez (Garces, CA) FR

15-Kiana Lien (Mountain View, CA) SO

16-Eva Bhattacharya (Menlo-Atherton, CA) JR

17-Olivia Munson (Chaminade, CA) JR

18-Bailey Hoard (Monache, CA) SR

19-Kayleigh Fernandez (Golden West, CA) JR

20-Jaelle Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR

21-Bella Graziani (Tinora, OH) SR

22-Aniya Polk (Shaw, OH) JR

23-Angelina Qualtieri (Lenape Valley/Hopatcong, NJ) JR

24-Gabriella Giacone (Watchung Hills, NJ) JR

25-Natalie Andrade (Hunderton Central Regional, NJ) FR

26-Serra Akyali (Phillips Academy, MA)

27-Olivia Mancha (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SO

28-Mckenzie Astorino (Curwensville, PA) FR

29-Kyrain Perez (Westmoore, OK) SR

30-Remy Whitney (McCloud, OK) SO

Honorable Mention:

Naiya Delos Santos (Taylor County, KY) SO

Kylee Tran (Tulsa Union, OK) FR

Mila Cruz (Watkins Memorial, OH) JR

Ella Thomas (Poland Seminary, OH) SR

Easton Dadiomoff (Cleveland, TN) JR

Serah Yogi (Pearl City, HI) SR

Noah Kovach (Azle, TX) JR

Kristen Walzer (Montour, PA) SR

Mia Nesbitt (Neshaminy, PA) FR

Alliya Walker (Grayson County, VA) SO