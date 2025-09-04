Florida High School Football Schedules and Scores (FHSAA) - September 5, 2025
There are 201 games scheduled on Friday, September 5, including 15 games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Florida High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups tonight include No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas hosting Boyd Anderson and No. 14 Venice heading to No. 5 Northwestern, as well as Bergen Catholic (NJ) heading to play West Boca Raton.
Florida High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 5, 2025
With 15 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the Florida high school football season continues.
All Florida High School Football Games
7A Football Schedule - September 5, 2025
There are 44 games scheduled in the 7A Class on Friday, September 5.
6A Football Schedule - September 5, 2025
There are 50 games scheduled in the 6A Class on Friday, September 5.
5A Football Schedule - September 5, 2025
There are 52 games scheduled in the 5A Class on Friday, September 5.
4A Football Schedule - September 5, 2025
There are 46 games scheduled in the 4A Class on Friday, September 5.
3A Football Schedule - September 5, 2025
There are 49 games scheduled in the 3A Class on Friday, September 5.
2A Football Schedule - September 5, 2025
There are 38 games scheduled in the 2A Class on Friday, September 5.
1A Football Schedule - September 5, 2025
There are 26 games scheduled in the 1A Class on Friday, September 5.
