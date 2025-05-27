High School

Florida high school football: Spanish River announces 2025 schedule

Among the notable teams on the Sharks' schedule are Boca Raton, Carrollwood Day, Majory Stoneman Douglas, Palm Beach Central and Seminole Ridge

Andy Villamarzo

Spanish River Blake Wallace runs the ball against Seminole Ridge on August 30, 2024 in Boca Raton, Florida.
Spanish River Blake Wallace runs the ball against Seminole Ridge on August 30, 2024 in Boca Raton, Florida.

Football schedules for the 2025 season are being announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Spanish River Sharks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Sharks will play a 10-game slate, including five notable contests against Boca Raton, Carrollwood Day, Majory Stoneman Douglas, Palm Beach Central and Seminole Ridge.

Among other five teams on the Sharks' regular season slate are Coral Glades, Doral Academy, Jupiter, Park Vista and at home in a contest against Wellington.

Below is the Sharks' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

2025 SPANISH RIVER SHARKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Palm Beach Gardens (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Park Vista

Aug. 29: at Seminole Ridge

Sep. 5: at Palm Beach Central

Sep. 11: at Jupiter

Sep. 19: vs. Wellington

Sep. 26: vs. Coral Glades

Oct. 9: vs. Majory Stoneman Douglas

Oct. 17: at Doral Academy

Oct. 24: vs. Boca Raton

Oct. 31: vs. Carrollwood Day

