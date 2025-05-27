Florida high school football: Spanish River announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are being announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Spanish River Sharks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Sharks will play a 10-game slate, including five notable contests against Boca Raton, Carrollwood Day, Majory Stoneman Douglas, Palm Beach Central and Seminole Ridge.
Among other five teams on the Sharks' regular season slate are Coral Glades, Doral Academy, Jupiter, Park Vista and at home in a contest against Wellington.
Below is the Sharks' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 SPANISH RIVER SHARKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Palm Beach Gardens (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Park Vista
Aug. 29: at Seminole Ridge
Sep. 5: at Palm Beach Central
Sep. 11: at Jupiter
Sep. 19: vs. Wellington
Sep. 26: vs. Coral Glades
Oct. 9: vs. Majory Stoneman Douglas
Oct. 17: at Doral Academy
Oct. 24: vs. Boca Raton
Oct. 31: vs. Carrollwood Day
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi