Florida high school football: Springstead announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Springstead Eagles announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Eagles will play a 9-game regular season slate with an open Oct. 31st open date to be decided. Springstead's schedule features five notable contests against Tampa Gaither, Nature Coast, South Sumter, Wiregrass Ranch and Zephyrhills.
Among other five teams on the Eagles' regular season slate are Hernando, Pasco, Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek and on the road in a contest against Wesley Chapel.
Below is the Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 SPRINGSTEAD EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Hudson (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Zephyrhills
Aug. 29: at Bushnell South Sumter
Sep. 5: at Dade City Pasco
Sep. 19: vs. Brooksville Hernando
Sep. 26: vs. Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek
Oct. 3: at Nature Coast
Oct. 10: at Tampa Gaither
Oct. 17: vs. Wiregrass Ranch
Oct. 24: at Wesley Chapel
Oct. 31: TBA
Andy Villamarzo