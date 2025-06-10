High School

Florida high school football: Springstead announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Eagles' schedule are the Tampa Gaither, Nature Coast, South Sumter, Wiregrass Ranch and Zephyrhills

Andy Villamarzo

Springstead running back Connor Mccazzio
Springstead running back Connor Mccazzio /

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Springstead Eagles announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Eagles will play a 9-game regular season slate with an open Oct. 31st open date to be decided. Springstead's schedule features five notable contests against Tampa Gaither, Nature Coast, South Sumter, Wiregrass Ranch and Zephyrhills.

Among other five teams on the Eagles' regular season slate are Hernando, Pasco, Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek and on the road in a contest against Wesley Chapel.

Below is the Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

2025 SPRINGSTEAD EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Hudson (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Zephyrhills

Aug. 29: at Bushnell South Sumter

Sep. 5: at Dade City Pasco

Sep. 19: vs. Brooksville Hernando

Sep. 26: vs. Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek

Oct. 3: at Nature Coast

Oct. 10: at Tampa Gaither

Oct. 17: vs. Wiregrass Ranch

Oct. 24: at Wesley Chapel

Oct. 31: TBA

More From Florida High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI Florida throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida