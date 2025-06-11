Florida high school football: The King's Academy announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, The King's Academy Lions announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Lions will play a 10-game regular season slate, including five notable contests against Delray Beach American Heritage, Archbishop McCarthy, Benjamin School, Glades Central and Gulliver Prep.
Among other five teams on the Lions' regular season slate are Inlet Grove, Park Vista (preseason), Somerset Canyons, Somerset Prep, St. Andrew's and on the road in a contest against Westwood.
Below is the Lions' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 THE KING'S ACADEMY LIONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Park Vista (preseason), 7 p.m.
Aug. 22: at St. Andrew's, 7 p.m.
Aug. 29: vs. Westwood, 7 p.m.
Sep. 5: vs. Gulliver Prep, 7 p.m.
Sep. 19: at Delray Beach American Heritage, 7 p.m.
Sep. 26: vs. Inlet Grove, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3: vs. Somerset Prep, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: at Somerset Canyons, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17: at The Benjamin School, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24: vs. Glades Central, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 31: at Archbishop McCarthy, 7 p.m.
