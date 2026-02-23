High School

Florida High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (FHSAA) - February 23, 2026

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2026 Florida high school girls basketball playoffs

Gray Reid

St. Thomas Aquinas vs Grandview Prep from Jan 12, 2026
St. Thomas Aquinas vs Grandview Prep from Jan 12, 2026 / Jeff Klein

The 2026 Florida high school girls basketball state championships continue on Friday, February 23.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Florida high school girls basketball playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the championship games on March 13.

2026 Florida (FHSAA) Rural Girls Basketball State Championship (select to view full bracket details)

All games: February 24, 2026

Blountstown at Jay - 8PM EST

Williston at Hilliard - 4PM EST

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 1A Girls Basketball State Championship

All games: February 27, 2026 at 7:00pm PST

North Florida Educational Institute at LEAD Academy

North Tampa Christian Academy at Orlando Christian Prep

Keswick Christian at Seacrest Country Day

Schoolhouse Prep at Grandview Prep

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 2A Girls Basketball State Championship

All games: February 27, 2026 at 7:00pm PST

San Jose Prep at Providence School

John Carroll Catholic at Holy Trinity Episcopal

St. John Neumann at Evangelical Christian

Palmer Trinity at Miami Country Day

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 3A Girls Basketball State Championship

All games: February 27, 2026 at 7:00pm PST

Newberry at Bolles

Tampa Catholic at Lake Highland Prep

Lincoln Park at Somerset Academy - Canyons

Immaculata - La Salle at Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 4A Girls Basketball State Championship

All games: February 27, 2026 at 7:00pm PST

Fort Walton Beach at Bishop Kenny

Eustis at Bishop Moore

Desoto County at Booker

Northwestern at American Heritage

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 5A Girls Basketball State Championship

All games: February 27, 2026 at 7:00pm PST *Unless Noted

Ponte Vedra at Booker T. Washington - 6PM EST

New Smyrna Beach at Gateway

Clearwater at St. Petersburg

Sebastian River at Blanche Ely

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 6A Girls Basketball State Championship

All games: February 27, 2026 at 7:00pm PST

Bartram Trail at Tocoi Creek

Bayside at Bloomingdale

Sunlake at Steinbrenner

Nova at St. Thomas Aquinas

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 7A Girls Basketball State Championship

All games: February 27, 2026 at 7:00pm PST

Colonial at Ocoee

Treasure Coast at Centennial

Sumner at Winter Haven

South Dade at Doral Academy

