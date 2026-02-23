Florida High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (FHSAA) - February 23, 2026
The 2026 Florida high school girls basketball state championships continue on Friday, February 23.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Florida high school girls basketball playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the championship games on March 13.
2026 Florida (FHSAA) Rural Girls Basketball State Championship (select to view full bracket details)
All games: February 24, 2026
Blountstown at Jay - 8PM EST
Williston at Hilliard - 4PM EST
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 1A Girls Basketball State Championship
All games: February 27, 2026 at 7:00pm PST
North Florida Educational Institute at LEAD Academy
North Tampa Christian Academy at Orlando Christian Prep
Keswick Christian at Seacrest Country Day
Schoolhouse Prep at Grandview Prep
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 2A Girls Basketball State Championship
All games: February 27, 2026 at 7:00pm PST
San Jose Prep at Providence School
John Carroll Catholic at Holy Trinity Episcopal
St. John Neumann at Evangelical Christian
Palmer Trinity at Miami Country Day
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 3A Girls Basketball State Championship
All games: February 27, 2026 at 7:00pm PST
Newberry at Bolles
Tampa Catholic at Lake Highland Prep
Lincoln Park at Somerset Academy - Canyons
Immaculata - La Salle at Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 4A Girls Basketball State Championship
All games: February 27, 2026 at 7:00pm PST
Fort Walton Beach at Bishop Kenny
Eustis at Bishop Moore
Desoto County at Booker
Northwestern at American Heritage
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 5A Girls Basketball State Championship
All games: February 27, 2026 at 7:00pm PST *Unless Noted
Ponte Vedra at Booker T. Washington - 6PM EST
New Smyrna Beach at Gateway
Clearwater at St. Petersburg
Sebastian River at Blanche Ely
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 6A Girls Basketball State Championship
All games: February 27, 2026 at 7:00pm PST
Bartram Trail at Tocoi Creek
Bayside at Bloomingdale
Sunlake at Steinbrenner
Nova at St. Thomas Aquinas
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 7A Girls Basketball State Championship
All games: February 27, 2026 at 7:00pm PST
Colonial at Ocoee
Treasure Coast at Centennial
Sumner at Winter Haven
South Dade at Doral Academy
