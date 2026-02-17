Florida High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (FHSAA) - February 17, 2026
The 2026 Florida high school girls basketball state championships continue on Friday, February 20.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Florida high school girls basketball playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the championship games on March 13.
2026 Florida (FHSAA) Rural Girls Basketball State Championship (select to view full bracket details)
All games: February 20, 2026 at 7:00pm PST
Chipley at Jay
Malone at Blountstown
Fort White at Hilliard
Wildwood at Williston
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 1A Girls Basketball State Championship
All games: February 20, 2026 at 7:00pm PST
Impact Christian Academy at LEAD Academy
St. Johns Country Day at North Florida Educational Institute
Central Florida Christian Academy at Orlando Christian Prep
Altamonte Christian at North Tampa Christian Academy
Victory Christian Academy at Seacrest Country Day
Bayshore Christian at Keswick Christian
Sheridan Hills Christian at Grandview Prep
Hebrew Academy at Schoolhouse Prep
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 2A Girls Basketball State Championship
All games: February 20, 2026 at 7:00pm PST
Bishop Snyder at Providence School
The First Academy at San Jose Prep
West Shore at Holy Trinity Episcopal
Foundation Academy at John Carroll Catholic
First Baptist Academy at Evangelical Christian
Clearwater Central Catholic at St. John Neumann
True North Classical Academy at Miami Country Day
Westminster Christian at Palmer Trinity
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 3A Girls Basketball State Championship
All games: February 20, 2026 at 7:00pm PST
Andrew Jackson at Bolles
South Walton at Newberry
Cardinal Mooney at Lake Highland Prep
Windermere Prep at Tampa Catholic
North Broward Prep at Somerset Academy - Canyons
Bishop Verot at Lincoln Park
University at Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart
Immaculata - La Salle at Keys Gate
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 4A Girls Basketball State Championship
All games: February 20, 2026 at 7:00pm PST
Ribault at Bishop Kenny
Rickards at Fort Walton Beach
TBD at Bishop Moore (awaiting winner of Satellite at North Marion on February 14)
Titusville at Eustis
Weeki Wachee at Booker
Chamberlain at DeSoto County
Aubrey Rogers at American Heritage
Northwestern at Mater Lakes Academy
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 5A Girls Basketball State Championship
All games: February 20, 2026 at 7:00pm PST
Beachside at Booker T. Washington
Orange Park at Ponte Vedra
Leesburg at Gateway
Springstead at New Smyrna Beach
Braden River at St. Petersburg
Port Charlotte at Clearwater
McArthur at Blanche Ely
Dillard at Sebastian River
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 6A Girls Basketball State Championship
All games: February 20, 2026 at 7:00pm PST
Lake Howell at Tocoi Creek
Bartram Trail at Niceville
Edgewater at Bloomingdale
Lakeland at Bayside
Mitchell at Steinbrenner
Charlotte at Sunlake
Mater Academy Charter at St. Thomas Aquinas
Martin County at Nova
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 7A Girls Basketball State Championship
All games: February 20, 2026 at 7:00pm PST
Timber Creek at Ocoee
Creekside at Colonial
Jupiter at Centennial
Oak Ridge at Treasure Coast
Riverview at Winter Haven
Sumner at Haines City
Park Vista at Doral Academy
South Dade at Western
