Florida High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (FHSAA) - February 17, 2026

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2026 Florida high school girls basketball playoffs

Gray Reid

St. Thomas Aquinas vs Grandview Prep from Jan 12, 2026
St. Thomas Aquinas vs Grandview Prep from Jan 12, 2026 / Jeff Klein

The 2026 Florida high school girls basketball state championships continue on Friday, February 20.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Florida high school girls basketball playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the championship games on March 13.

2026 Florida (FHSAA) Rural Girls Basketball State Championship (select to view full bracket details)

All games: February 20, 2026 at 7:00pm PST

Chipley at Jay

Malone at Blountstown

Fort White at Hilliard

Wildwood at Williston

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 1A Girls Basketball State Championship

All games: February 20, 2026 at 7:00pm PST

Impact Christian Academy at LEAD Academy

St. Johns Country Day at North Florida Educational Institute

Central Florida Christian Academy at Orlando Christian Prep

Altamonte Christian at North Tampa Christian Academy

Victory Christian Academy at Seacrest Country Day

Bayshore Christian at Keswick Christian

Sheridan Hills Christian at Grandview Prep

Hebrew Academy at Schoolhouse Prep

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 2A Girls Basketball State Championship

All games: February 20, 2026 at 7:00pm PST

Bishop Snyder at Providence School

The First Academy at San Jose Prep

West Shore at Holy Trinity Episcopal

Foundation Academy at John Carroll Catholic

First Baptist Academy at Evangelical Christian

Clearwater Central Catholic at St. John Neumann

True North Classical Academy at Miami Country Day

Westminster Christian at Palmer Trinity

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 3A Girls Basketball State Championship

All games: February 20, 2026 at 7:00pm PST

Andrew Jackson at Bolles

South Walton at Newberry

Cardinal Mooney at Lake Highland Prep

Windermere Prep at Tampa Catholic

North Broward Prep at Somerset Academy - Canyons

Bishop Verot at Lincoln Park

University at Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart

Immaculata - La Salle at Keys Gate

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 4A Girls Basketball State Championship

All games: February 20, 2026 at 7:00pm PST

Ribault at Bishop Kenny

Rickards at Fort Walton Beach

TBD at Bishop Moore (awaiting winner of Satellite at North Marion on February 14)

Titusville at Eustis

Weeki Wachee at Booker

Chamberlain at DeSoto County

Aubrey Rogers at American Heritage

Northwestern at Mater Lakes Academy

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 5A Girls Basketball State Championship

All games: February 20, 2026 at 7:00pm PST

Beachside at Booker T. Washington

Orange Park at Ponte Vedra

Leesburg at Gateway

Springstead at New Smyrna Beach

Braden River at St. Petersburg

Port Charlotte at Clearwater

McArthur at Blanche Ely

Dillard at Sebastian River

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 6A Girls Basketball State Championship

All games: February 20, 2026 at 7:00pm PST

Lake Howell at Tocoi Creek

Bartram Trail at Niceville

Edgewater at Bloomingdale

Lakeland at Bayside

Mitchell at Steinbrenner

Charlotte at Sunlake

Mater Academy Charter at St. Thomas Aquinas

Martin County at Nova

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 7A Girls Basketball State Championship

All games: February 20, 2026 at 7:00pm PST

Timber Creek at Ocoee

Creekside at Colonial

Jupiter at Centennial

Oak Ridge at Treasure Coast

Riverview at Winter Haven

Sumner at Haines City

Park Vista at Doral Academy

South Dade at Western

