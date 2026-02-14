Florida’s New EKG Requirement for High School Athletes Aims to Prevent Sudden Cardiac Death
A major change is coming to high school sports in Florida, as the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) will soon require certain student-athletes to undergo an electrocardiogram (EKG) screening before they are cleared to compete.
The mandate, which stems from Florida’s Second Chance Act, is designed to help detect underlying heart conditions and reduce the risk of sudden cardiac arrest — the leading medical cause of death among student-athletes.
Who Must Be Screened
Under the new rule, all incoming ninth-grade student-athletes will be required to have an EKG. The requirement also applies to any students in grades 10 through 12 who are participating in an FHSAA-sanctioned sport for the first time.
Returning athletes who have already competed in FHSAA sports will not be required to complete the screening, though it is strongly encouraged.
When the Rule Takes Effect
The requirement officially goes into full effect on July 1, 2026. However, the timeline for compliance begins earlier.
Athletic clearance registration for the 2026-27 school year opens May 25, 2026, and at that point a completed FHSAA EL1 EKG form will be required for any athlete who falls under the new mandate.
The Reason Behind the Requirement
The initiative is rooted in athlete safety. Sudden cardiac arrest often occurs without warning and can affect athletes who appear to be in peak physical condition. By implementing mandatory screenings, the FHSAA and state lawmakers hope to identify potentially life-threatening heart abnormalities before athletes take the field or court.
The Second Chance Act was created with the goal of preventing avoidable tragedies by providing early detection and increasing access to cardiac evaluations.
Support for Families at the Local Level
School districts are already working to make the transition as accessible as possible.
In Hernando County, officials have partnered with the non-profit organization Who We Play For to provide EKG screenings at a reduced cost of $20 per student. Multiple screening dates and locations will be offered beginning March 30, 2026, and continuing into the summer.
Details on registration, along with specific times and locations for screenings, will be released in the coming months.
A Shift in the Pre-Participation Process
The new requirement represents one of the most significant changes to Florida’s athletic clearance process in years and reflects a growing nationwide emphasis on heart health in youth sports.
By making screenings more accessible and affordable, school officials hope to ensure that every student-athlete has the opportunity to compete safely.
For families preparing for the 2026-27 school year, the message is clear: the path to participation will now include a step that could save lives.