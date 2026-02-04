Kansas High School Names Alum New Head Football Coach
A Kansas high school has looked to an alum to lead the football program.
Reed Howard has been named the new head football coach at Olathe South High School. He replaces Michael Allen II, who accepted the role of special teams coordinator/safeties coach at Northeastern State University.
Allen led Olathe South to a 5-5 record in his only season as head coach last year.
Reed Howard Played Football, Baseball For Olathe South
Howard was a football and baseball player at Olathe South, graduating in 2005 from the school. He had worked as the defensive coordinator under Allen.
“I’ve been a part of this place for a really long time,” Howard said in a press release from the school. “I grew up in Olathe my whole life, and so getting the opportunity to lead our football program is truly a dream come true.
“I’m especially grateful for the support of my wife, Megan, and our kids, who share in this commitment and sacrifice alongside me. Together, we believe deeply in the power of athletics to shape young men on and off the field.”
'Vision For A Program That Aligns With Our Goal,' Says Olathe South Athletic Director
Andrew Miller, athletic director at Olathe South, said they saw “exceptional growth in our football program” last year with Howard on the coaching staff.
“Coach Howard brings a strong commitment to our student-athletes, an emphasis on building a team atmosphere and a vision for a program that aligns with our goal as an athletic department,” Miller said. “His leadership traits show a belief that success is measured not only on the scoreboard, but also in the classroom and in the character of our athletes.”
The Falcons finished 4-3 in the district, scoring a 35-20 win over Blue Valley Northwest in the Class 6A Kansas high school football playoffs before falling to Olathe West, 55-44.