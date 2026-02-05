OSAA Honors Legendary Athlete Anna Maria Lopez With Inaugural Award in Her Name
Coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the creation of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the Oregon Schools Activities Association (OSAA) on Wednesday presented St. Mary’s Academy athletic director Anna Maria Lopez with the inaugural Anna Maria Lopez Outstanding Athlete of the Year Award at a schoolwide assembly at the school’s downtown Portland campus.
“Though the moment still feels surreal, I am profoundly honored and proud to represent our great state with this distinction,” Lopez said.
Annual award to honor outstanding female athletes, past or present
The award will honor each year an outstanding Oregon female athlete — past or present — for their achievements. The OSAA National Women and Girls in Sports Committee and the Student Activities Advisory Committee will jointly select the honoree.
A 1978 St. Mary’s Academy graduate, Lopez has announced her retirement as the school’s athletic director at the conclusion of the 2025–26 school year, closing a remarkable 40-year career as a coach, teacher, and athletic director.
Lopez was one of the first female athletes to thrive after Title IX’s passage in 1973
A trailblazer in girls’ athletics, she has shaped generations of student-athletes and helped define excellence in Oregon high school sports as a four-sport standout in the immediate years after Title IX was passed in 1973.
Lopez led the Blues to two state volleyball championships, was a Parade All-American selection in basketball, won two individual OSAA state track and field titles in the discus, and was an All-American softball player before the OSAA offered the sport.
She went on to star in basketball and volleyball at USC and helped the Trojans win two national volleyball titles. After playing professional volleyball, she returned to St. Mary’s Academy in 1985 as a teacher and coach and has been the school’s athletic director for nearly 35 years.
“It’s important to remember that the opportunities to play, to compete and to be recognized for athletic excellence is not always available to women,” St. Mary’s Academy student body president Viola Wilson said at the assembly.
“For generations, girls were told that sports were not for them, and many talented athletes never had the chance to discover their own potential. Because of the advocacy and bravery of those who came before us, doors were opened, allowing more girls to find their voices, their confidence and their leadership through the sport.”
Lopez honored by NFHS with entry into national hall of fame
In June, Lopez became the 14th inductee from Oregon to enter the NFHS National High School Hall of Fame, joining a prestigious list of Oregonians that includes Steve Prefontaine, Danny Ainge, former NFL star Mel Renfro, and Heisman Trophy winner Terry Baker.
Last year, High School On SI named Lopez as No. 1 on its list of the 50 greatest girls athletes in Oregon high school sports history.