Florida softball team inspired, now honoring child cancer victim
The fight for Maya Kirk’s life is now one to honor her, says the Westminster Christian softball team out of Miami (Fla.).
In this poignant story from Walter Villa of the Miami Herald, the Warriors had come back from six- and seven-run deficits — both in the sixth inning — to win improbable playoff games, all inspired by Maya, the 10-year-old daughter of Westminster Christian soccer coach Josh Kirk, who was inflicted with a rare case of brain cancer.
On Friday, Maya succumbed to the disease she had been battling for 15 months.
The team has been wearing pink sweat bands with the shorthand of “P4M” (Pray For Maya) throughout the season.
They will continue to honor Maya in Tuesday’s Class 2A state semifinal against North Bay Haven Academy.
Said Warriors senior third baseman Gigo Khoury: "I'm devastated. It may sound naive, but we were hoping for a miracle."
Westminster softball coach Nic Varsi told Villa the team had kept Maya — and her family — in their prayers throughout the season, and will continue to do so Tuesday and beyond.
“Softball is important to our team – we put a lot of time and effort into it,” Varsi said. “But life is more important.
“When you think about Maya and what her family is going through, it puts everything into perspective. The girls are now playing for something bigger than themselves.”
The Warriors (20-7-1) were ranked No. 22 in last week's Florida high school softball rankings.