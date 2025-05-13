Top 25 Florida high school softball rankings (5/12/2025)
The Florida high school softball season out of Sunshine State is now entering the playoff stage and the elite squads have certainly stood out with the regional semifinals now upon us.
Continuing to hold down the No. 1 spot is undefeated Doral Academy, as they defeated previous No. 1 Montverde Academy a few weeks ago. Staying right behind the Firebirds is a red-hot Montverde Academy squad, Inspiration Academy team out of Bradenton and one-loss Calvary Christian of Clearwater. All four teams are ranked nationally and in the FHSAA state playoffs.
A host of other teams like undefeated Lake Brantley, Bartow, Parrish Community and Cardinal Gibbons are all in the state-wide conversation as well. Durant and Westminster Christian join the conversation in our latest rankings as the region playoffs begins this week.
Where does everyone around the state land on our latest list?
Take a look at our latest Top 25 Florida high school softball rankings as we give you our list every week during the regular season, as we see it.
Top 25 Florida high school softball rankings (5/12/2025)
1. Doral Academy (27-1)
The Firebirds' only loss of the season came against Orange Beach (Alabama), but has rolled since then. Doral Academy opened up the Class 6A playoffs with a 14-0 win over Miami Beach.
2. Montverde Academy (26-2)
The South Suncoast sweep of Inspiration Academy and Parrish Community is complete, with the Eagles edging a pair of really good teams from Manatee County recently. Montverde Academy began the Class 2A playoffs with a 14-0 win over Orlando The First Academy.
3. Inspiration Academy (23-6)
Making their way up the state rankings are the Lions and despite a 5-3 loss to Montverde Academy, combined with a win over Calvary Christian. The Lions defeated Lakewood Ranch and Palmetto to close out the season. Inspiration Academy's season has concluded.
4. Calvary Christian (26-1)
Morgen Talley (North Carolina State signee) has led the way in her senior season for the Warriors, who are once again in state title contention in Class 2A. Warriors lost their first game of the season to Inspiration Academy (see above). Calvary has won eight in a row since then and will be in contention for another state crown.
5. Lake Region (22-3)
When two of your three losses are to Calvary Christian, we had to keep the Thunder inside of the Top 5. Lake Region has bounced back with five straight victories, including most recently a 10-0 win over New Smyrna Beach.
6. Lake Brantley (24-3)
We hate to really look too deep into losses against Calvary Christian and Montverde Academy, but the Patriots have won twelve games in a row, including victories over Cornerstone Charter, Hagerty, Horizon, Melbourne, Olympia, Sanford Seminole and Winter Springs.
7. Parrish Community (24-3)
Parrish Community saw its 13-game winning streak snapped by Montverde Academy a couple weeks. The Bulls bounced back with three straight wins, including a 8-1 victory over Plant in the region quarterfinals.
8. Hagerty (21-6)
It's truly been a mixed bag of results for the Huskies this season. We can really see why they're one of Central Florida's best teams, but they can turnaround and have some head scratching losses, with Palm Beach Gardens being one of them. The Huskies are riding a 7-game winning streak, with a 10-1 win over University to kick off the Class 7A playoffs.
9. Coral Springs Charter (22-3)
Since the loss to Hagerty, Coral Springs Charter has won 11 straight games. The pitching combination of sophomore Courtney Wahlbrink and senior Sophia Bertorelli has combined for 23 wins and 228 strikeouts this season.
10. Wakulla (20-4)
This War Eagles team has been a very difficult one to crack when it comes to figuring them out, but there's little doubt they haven't played some solid competition this spring. Wakulla notched impressive wins over Gulf Shores and Spanish Fort of Alabama before defeating Bishop Kenny, 10-0, to start the 3A postseason.
11. Fort Myers (21-6)
Fort Myers closed out the regular season with a 16-0 rout of Ida Baker and then followed it up with a thrilling 14-12 win over North Fort Myers for the Class 5A, District 11 title. The Green Wave upended Riverdale, 11-6, to begin the 5A playoffs.
12. North Fort Myers (18-7)
North Fort Myers' seven losses have come against Coral Springs Charter, Evangelical Christian, Fort Myers, Parrish Community (twice), North Port, Somerset Academy, respectively. The Red Knights lost a thriller, 14-12, in the Class 5A, District 11 championship game last week. North Fort Myers went on the road in the 5A region quarterfinals and defeated Gaither.
13. Baker County (20-4)
With the pitching tandem of Chloe Woods and Rylee Walker both back, the Wildcats will be a threat to win it all in Class 4A. The Wildcats dropped their fourth game of the season recently in a surprising 2-0 decision against unranked Bartram Trail, but have notched seven wins since then with five being shutouts. Latest victory is a 12-2 win over Choctawhatchee.
14. Cardinal Gibbons (22-5)
The Chiefs stay right in the middle of the pack in this week's rankings after falling to Coral Springs Charter, 5-0, in the Class 3A, District 14 championship game. Cardinal Gibbons defeated LaBelle, 4-1, to start the playoffs.
15. Pace (21-3)
Avenging a loss to Jay earlier in the season are the Patriots, who upended the Royals 3-1. Pace was able to clinch the Class 6A, District 1 championship with a 5-1 win over Navarre. The Patriots beat Fletcher, 11-0, in the 6A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
16. John Carroll Catholic (23-4)
The Rams made their debut onto our list a few weeks ago after they upset a previously ranked Evangelical Christian squad, 12-0. They have also knocked off a very good Bishop Verot team, 7-4. John Carroll Catholic soundly defeated Carrollton Sacred Heart, 13-2.
17. East Lake (21-4)
Well look who's back in the Top 25 this week. The Eagles made a very impressive run through the Class 6A, District 5 tournament, defeating the likes of Mitchell and Palm Harbor University en route to a championship. East Lake will face Palmetto in the region semifinals.
18. Evangelical Christian (24-3)
The Sentinels have rolled up six straight victories over Barron Collier, Charlotte, LaBelle, Naples and Southwest Florida Christian. Evangelical Christian opened up the Class 1A playoffs with a 19-0 win over Seacrest Country Day.
19. Plantation American Heritage (20-2)
The Patriots re-entered the rankings a few weeks ago, and have been winners of nine in a row against the likes Archbishop McCarthy, Coral Glades, Northeast, Okeechobee, Somerset Academy, Somerset Academy Silver Palms, South Plantation and Spanish River.
20. Bartow (21-7)
Bartow makes one of the steeper falls of any team in this week's set of rankings after they fell against Durant in the Class 6A, District 6 championship game. The Yellow Jackets opened up the postseason with a 11-7 win over Viera.
21. Wellington (19-4)
Are the Wolverines getting hot at the right time? Wellington has won five straight, including defeating Jupiter, 5-3, for the Class 7A, District 12 championship. Wellington beat Vero Beach, 13-0, in a region quarterfinal.
22. Westminster Christian (18-7)
With the kind of slate the Warriors have played this season, they definitely have proven themselves against talent from all over the Southeast. Westminster Christian has notched recent wins over Chaminade-Madonna, Crystal River, Key West, Phenix City Central (Alabama) and Plantation American Heritage to name a few.
23. Steinbrenner (20-7)
Re-entering the rankings in this week's rankings are the Warriors after they defeated previously ranked Palm Harbor University, 4-2. Up next Steinbrenner will face a very good Parrish Community club.
24. Crystal River (23-5)
The Pirates shrugged off a loss to Trenton by winning back-to-back games against Dunnellon and Hernando, respectively. Crystal River opened the Class 3A playoffs with a 3-0 win over Palatka.
25. Eustis (20-4)
Eustis makes its return to the rankings as they are winners of nine straight games, including most recently over Mount Dora, 2-1.
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi