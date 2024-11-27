ACC teams making recruiting gains with 4-star 2026 DE Asharri Charles

Florida State and Miami making impression on 4-star 2026 DE Asharri Charles
The needs at the collegiate level to fill a winning squad are vast, but a must-have is a defender who can create chaos in the backfield. Venice High School (Venice, FL) is no stranger to developing elite next level talent at the defensive end position, and have another one on the way in Asharri Charles (6-3, 234).
The Indians are a perennial fixture in the Florida High School Football State Championship Game. The 2024 lineup is making their march to the finals.
“The season is going great,” Charles stated. “We are 11-1. We are all finally coming together and we are looking like a team.”
Statistics posted through 11 contests have the four-star with 85 total stops, 57 solo, 11.5 tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks, 15 QB hurries, five passes batted down, and one forced fumble.
Charles explained how he’s racking up the numbers, “I am attacking it, being unstoppable, and using my motor.”
Teams have extended 18 scholarship opportunities to Charles with Texas, Illinois, and Alabama showing interest.
Two in-state ACC teams have hosted the 2026 prospect this season.
“I’ve gone to Miami and Florida State,” Charles said.
The trips down to southern Florida were covered.
“The visits were good,” Charles shared. “They have a great environment. They have a lot of fan support; they show how much they love their school.”
The growing bond with the Hurricanes’ coaching staff and players was also updated.
“I text with the guys sometimes, we play on video games, and stuff,” Charles said. “Their coaches are sending me a lot of stuff; they show me much love.”
The time spent in Tallahassee has not been a disappointment.
“It went great,” Charles shared. “Just like at Miami, their fans show a lot of support. I have a good relationship with their coaches and the players.”
More ACC sprinkled with some SEC visits are in the works.
“I will take more visits,” Charles mentioned. “I know I want to take a couple of official visits when they let us this summer.
Charles continued, “I want to visit Miami, Florida State, Louisville, Alabama, and Texas.”
Last week Venice continued into the playoffs after defeating Newsome 56-17. They get back on the field Nov. 29 at home against West Orange.
