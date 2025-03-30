Former 2-time state champ from Bartow High leads Gators to Final Four
Walter Clayton, Jr., may have struggled with his shot in the first half, but he was on point for Florida’s basketball team in the second half.
The former two-time Florida high school basketball state champ from Bartow High exploded for 22 second-half points, including eight in the final 1 minute, 3 seconds, to lift the Gators (34-4) past Texas Tech, 84-79, in the NCAA Tournament West Region championship game in San Francisco.
Clayton, who led Bartow to consecutive FHSAA state titles in 2020 and 2021, was part of a huge 18-4 Florida run to end the game against a feisty upset-minded Texas Tech team. The Red Raiders (28-9) led by nine points with 3:16 remaining before losing their advantage.
“They have been doing it all year,” said UF Todd Golden in the postseason interview with TBS. “Incredibly resilient. Never too high, never too low. Down nine, had to get stops. Made big-time shots.”
It was yet another stunning performance for Clayton, whose clutch shooting helped UF advance to the Sweet 16 and carve out an 87-71 victory against Maryland before coming up big again against Texas Tech in the Elite Eight.
“I got all these guys around me,” Clayton said. “We come together. So, shout out to the whole team.”
Clayton and forward Thomas Haugh, who made two huge 3-pointers in the final minutes, came up big for the Gators when they needed it. Haugh finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.
UF and Texas Tech went back-and-forth in a physical game, with the Gators taking a 40-37 lead at halftime.
The Gators advanced to the Final Four for the first time since 2014. UF will play either Auburn or Michigan State in the national semifinals on Saturday, April 5.
Texas Tech was led by Darrion Williams, who had 23 points and five rebounds, and JT Toppin, who finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.
