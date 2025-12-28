Florida High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings – Dec. 28, 2025
This month’s prestigious City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers showcased some of the best high school boys' basketball talent in the country, including multiple Florida teams.
Prolific Prep, Montverde Academy, Miami Columbus and Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale) all made some noise in the holiday tournament, creating plenty of movement in this week’s High School on SI Florida Boys Basketball Top 25 rankings.
Prolific Prep, an elite academy out of Fort Lauderdale, hung onto the top spot after advancing to the championship game of the Signature Series. Prolific fell to upstart Montverde, which has won six straight after a slow start and makes its debut in the Top 25 at No. 9.
Miami Columbus, a four-time defending state champ, remains at No. 2 after winning the consolation championship at the City of Palms Classic.
Calvary Christian, the defending Class 3A state champ, jumped two spots to No. 3 after finishing fifth in the Classic Bracket’s fifth-place game.
The High School on SI Florida Boys Basketball State Rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
1. Prolific Prep (17-2)
Last week: 1
The elite basketball academy out of Fort Lauderdale defeated CIA-Bella Vista (Phoenix), 80-58, and then fell to Montverde Academy, 78-73, in the City of Palms Classic’s Signature Series championship game.
2. Columbus (10-2)
Last week: 2
The four-time defending state champion Explorers out of Miami went 3-1 and won the consolation championship of the Classic Bracket in the City of Palms Classic, and then beat Grant (Portland), 75-45.
3. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale) (10-1)
Last week: 5
The defending Class 3A state champ Eagles finished 3-1 in the prestigious City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, beating Wheeler (Ga.), 69-60, in the Classic Bracket’s fifth-place game. Aiden Bolden poured in 21 points, and Cayden Daughtry, 19, for CCA.
4. Southeastern Prep Academy National (19-4)
Last week: 3
The Falcons soared past Second Baptist (Houston), 97-71, and iSchool of Lewisville (Texas), 85-63. Junior guards Beckham Black and CJ Rosser, Jr., are averaging more than 17 points per game.
5. IMG Academy (13-2)
Last week: Not ranked
The Ascenders are on the move, winning eight of their last nine games. They recently beat North Tampa Christian Academy, Lakewood and The Burlington (N.C.) School.
6. St. Thomas Aquinas (11-2)
Last week: 4
The defending Class 6A state champion defeated Victory Christian (Lakeland) and then lost to Notre Dame High School (West Haven, Conn.) in the championship game of the Sunshine Series at the City of Palms Classic. The Raiders then overwhelmed Elizabethton (Tenn.), 94-45. Junior guard Clarence Westbrook Jr. is averaging 24.1 points per game, and junior wing Nate Accius is averaging 8.1 rebounds per game for STA.
7. Bartow (11-1)
Last week: 6
Polk County’s top team beat Newsome,73-31; lost to Westlake (Atlanta), 68-50; and then defeated Campbell (Smyrna, Ga.), 72-47. Ja’kylen Crossley is averaging 16.2 points per game, and Derwyn Link, 5.7 rebounds per game, for the Yellow Jackets.
8. Olympia (10-2)
Last week: 7
New coach Justin Shipp has the Titans off to a strong start. They went 1-1 in the City of Palms Classic and then defeated Fairdale (Ky.), 84-65.
9. Montverde Academy (6-3)
Last week: Not ranked
The Eagles make their Top 25 debut after winning six straight following a slow start. They defeated Gillon Academy National (Springfield, Va.), 67-61, and Prolific Prep, 78-73, to win the Signature Bracket of the City of Palms Classic, and then beat Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.), 74-70, in overtime at the Jordan Holiday Classic. Dhani Miller had 21 points and four assists to lead MVA against Prolific Prep.
10. The Rock National (6-1)
Last week: 9
The Lions recently handed Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) its first loss of the season, 69-54.
11. Evans (11-2)
Last week: 10
The Trojans stretched their win streak to seven games, beating Flagler Palm Coast, 67-40, and Sickles, 72-67, in overtime.
12. Lake Highland Prep (10-1)
Last week: 12
The Highlanders are surging, winning six straight since falling to The Rock National, 69-54. They beat Mount Vernon (Atlanta) and Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, Ga.) during Christmas week, and then Olympic Heights.
13. Newberry (9-0)
Last week: 13
The Panthers are rolling, beating Fort White and Port Orange Atlantic.
14. Impact Christian Academy (Jacksonville) (11-1)
Last week: 14
The Lions beat Baldwin (Milledgeville, Ga.), 61-46, and Winter Haven, 64-28, prior to Christmas. Leading the way are senior point guard Ronald Clark, who is averaging 14.9 points per game; and senior post player Mechack Olungu, who is averaging 9.9 rebounds per game.
15. Andrew Jackson (Jacksonville) (12-1)
Last week: 15
The Tigers recently beat Northside Christian, Jenkins (Savannah) and First Coast. Senior Donald Hackworth is averaging 15.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
16. Providence School (Jacksonville) (12-2)
Last week: 16
This Class 2A school beat Pine Ridge, 76-42, and Baldwin, 56-52, before Christmas.
Sophomore small forward William Stewart is averaging 15.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
17. Prolific Prep Regional (7-2)
Last week: 18
The Crew have won six straight going into the holidays.
18. West Oaks Academy (5-4)
Last week: 19
The Flame have won five straight, including a stunning 91-84 victory against Southeastern Prep Academy National.
19. Saint Andrew’s (11-1)
Last week: 20
The Scots have won nine in a row since falling to St. Thomas Aquinas. Leading the way are senior guard/forward Xander Gerard, who is averaging 21.3 points per game, and senior forward Lukas Buinevicius, 8.0 rebounds per game.
20. North Broward Prep (11-0)
Last week: 21
The Eagles recently beat Ponte Vedra, Windermere Prep and Roselle (N.J.) Catholic. Senior wing Franceso Borio is averaging 14.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
21. The Villages Charter (8-3)
Last week: 11
The Buffaloes went 1-2 in the City of Palms Classic, beating St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), and losing to Archbishop Stepinac and Wheeler (Ga.).
22. Zephyrhills Christian Academy (13-3)
Last week: 22
The Pasco County private school pushed national power Dynamic Prep (Irving, Texas) to the limit before falling 61-54. The Warriors are led by senior forward Toni Bryant, who is averaging 21.6 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
23. North Marion (9-1)
Last week: 23
The Colts won their first nine games before falling to Newberry, 63-49. Senior point guard Jedarrius Jackson and junior forward Lamont Sweeting Jr. lead the team.
24. Windermere Prep (10-3)
Last week: 24
The Lakers played tough in close losses to North Broward Prep (70-65) and St. Michael’s (Austin Texas, 75-73). Senior guard Brandon Bass Jr., and senior forward Connor Corris lead the way.
25. Balboa (9-4)
Last week: 17
The Zephyrhills private school lost to Huntington Expression Prep (W.Va.).
Dropped out: Sarasota, Mater Lakes Academy.
