Former All-American Emily Estroff Is Changing the Softball Recruiting Game in South Florida

First team All State. District Champion. All American. Division I standout. Coach.

These just aren’t accomplishments and attributes used to describe Emily Estroff’s own outstanding career in the game. They are lofty achievements the former standout high school and Division 1 player turned head softball coach at Cardinal Gibbons aims to bring to the plate for the players she coaches as the founder of South Florida Select Softball.

It wasn’t that long ago that she was on the field herself. She knows the stresses that come with being a high school student-athlete. That goes for college too. And today as a coach, she firmly believes there is an easier way for in-state players to showcase their abilities, while equally streamlining their college softball recruiting process.

“I don't want our athletes to feel like they're figuring it out alone,” Coach Estroff told High School on SI about her goals for starting South Florida Select Softball. This after being named the Sun-Sentinel Co-Coach of the Year by leading the Cardinal Gibbons Chiefs to a 26-2 regular season in 2026.

“I remember how much pressure I felt during my own recruiting process, and if we can make that journey a little less overwhelming while helping players achieve their goals, then we're doing exactly what we set out to do.”

In this latest interview and profile with High School On SI, Emily Estroff shares from the heart what the game of softball and the people involved in the sport have meant and continue to mean to her, as a coach and a person.

Coach Estroff reflects on her time at Monarch High School and Coral Springs Charter School, delves into her own recruiting and college experiences at Villanova, Florida Gulf Coast University, and Liberty University, breaks down her pitching philosophy, becoming a high school coach at at Cardinal Gibbons, and preparing to host South Florida Select Softball's first Prospect Camp for 8-12 graders in Pompano Beach, Florida on Friday, July 31.

Q&A with Emily Estroff

In launching South Florida Select Softball, you mentioned the need to bring this region back to being a true powerhouse and that starts at the high school and youth levels. Can you share your other reasons for starting this program?

I have always taken pride in being a softball player from South Florida. Some of the best people in my life came from this game, and the friendships and relationships I built here have lasted far longer than my playing career ever did. Because of that, I have always felt a responsibility to give back to the softball community that gave me so much. Now that I coach at Cardinal Gibbons in Fort Lauderdale, I've had the opportunity to see firsthand how much the travel ball and recruiting landscape has changed in just the last decade. Many of my players and their families feel they have to travel out of state for the best exposure, playing for organizations outside of South Florida, attending camps several hours away, and taking on significant costs for travel, hotels, and meals in addition to the normal expenses that come with playing travel softball.

It made me start asking myself: Why can't we create those same opportunities here? South Florida was once one of the premier recruiting hubs in the country, and I believe it can be again. Beyond that, I think the recruiting process has become more overwhelming than ever. Between the NIL, the transfer portal, roster limits, and constantly evolving NCAA rules, players and parents are trying to navigate a process that looks very different than it did even a few years ago. I don't want our athletes to feel like they're figuring it out alone. One of the biggest reasons I started South Florida Select Softball was to be a resource. I want to share the lessons I learned as a player, the relationships I've built with college coaches, and the experiences of our staff to help families make informed decisions. I remember how much pressure I felt during my own recruiting process, and if we can make that journey a little less overwhelming while helping players achieve their goals, then we're doing exactly what we set out to do.

What did you feel was missing in the development of players in Southern Florida?

I truly believe that a player's love for the game and understanding of it starts with the people teaching them. In my experience growing up in South Florida, I felt there was an opportunity for more coaches who had played the game at a high level and could share not just the skills, but the passion and perspective that come from living it. That kind of love for the game is infectious, and when young athletes see it every day, it shapes how they approach softball for years to come. One of my goals in starting South Florida Select Softball is to create that environment and hopefully inspire more former players to stay involved, give back, and help develop the next generation of female athletes. I was fortunate to learn from people who poured everything they had into me, and I know firsthand how much that shaped the player and person I became. I want every athlete in our program to feel that same investment and believe someone is genuinely in their corner.

Championship Mindset: Emily helped Coral Springs raise a title in high school. They helped her raise her standard of greatest both then and now. | Emily Estroff

Can you take me back to your playing days at Monarch High School and Coral Springs Charter School where your high school accomplishments include First Team All-County (4 times), Defensive MVP (3 times), back-to-back District Champion in 2015 and 2016, Second Team All-State in 2017, First Team All-State in 2018, and a 5A Florida State Championship in 2018. What do you feel helped set you apart? Was it investing in your own growth or was it something else?

My high school career at Monarch High School and that experience shaped me in ways that went far beyond softball. I took a lot of pride in helping our program grow, and my role there taught me how to lead, how to handle adversity, and how to build confidence as a young athlete. Those lessons became the foundation for everything that followed. When I decided to transfer to Coral Springs Charter, it wasn't because I was looking for an easier path, but it was because I wanted to challenge myself. I wanted to compete alongside the best players every single day. Every player on our team went on to play Division I softball, which is incredibly rare, and being surrounded by that level of talent raised everyone's standard. We pushed each other constantly, and I made some of my best friends through that experience.

Looking back, that environment prepared me for Division I softball as much mentally as it did physically. I've always loved high school softball because of how competitive and team-oriented it is. You're balancing school, practices every day, building relationships in the locker room, learning time management, and competing with and against people you've grown up with. Now that I'm a high school coach myself, I honestly think many of those experiences mirror college athletics more than people realize. I've always hated losing more than I enjoyed winning. Looking back, that wasn't about perfection, it was about caring deeply and refusing to become comfortable. Every setback became motivation to improve instead of an excuse. Therefore, I don't think one skill set me apart. I think it was my mindset. Every decision was intentional and I was never satisfied, that same mindset is what I try to instill in every player I coach today.

You were also Voted Pitcher of the Year for the Miami Herald in 2018 and were an All-State Pitcher of the Year in 2018. Talk to me about your mindset from being in the field vs. on the mound? What is your philosophy on pitching for high schoolers?

I always felt like I had two completely different mindsets depending on whether I was on the mound or playing the field. As a pitcher, I carried a tremendous amount of responsibility. My mindset was always to do whatever I could to give my team the best chance to win, and because of that, I put a lot of pressure on myself. Looking back, I was definitely a perfectionist. Every pitch felt significant, and I often judged myself by every mistake. While that competitiveness helped me succeed, it was also probably my biggest weakness. I spent a lot of time learning that perfection isn't what makes great pitchers, resilience is. The best ones know how to respond after giving up a hit, walking a batter, or having an off day.

Playing in the field was almost the opposite experience. I felt freer. I loved taking defensive reps, competing with my teammates, and focusing on contributing in every aspect of the game. Being a position player allowed me to zoom out and think about the game from a team perspective rather than carrying the weight of every pitch. It also let me enjoy one of my favorite parts of softball which is hitting. I always loved taking swings, and I think playing multiple positions gave me a much more complete understanding of the game. I'm grateful that I experienced both roles because I also got to see what life looked like as a Division I infielder compared to a pitcher. The preparation, training, and even the mental demands are completely different. Having those experiences has helped me relate to athletes with different goals and personalities, especially as they navigate recruiting. I can speak to what those different paths actually look like because I've lived them.

Today, my philosophy with high school pitchers is centered far more on developing confidence and resilience than chasing perfection. Pitching is such a mental position, and young pitchers often feel like every run allowed is entirely their fault. I want them to understand that adversity is part of the position. Learning how to compete through failure is just as important as learning how to throw another pitch. One of the most rewarding experiences I've had as a coach so far was working with a pitcher who is now headed to Stanford University (Lydia Berent). Coaching her really allowed me to see how much my own struggles as a player prepared me to coach someone else. The lessons I learned through failure, pressure, and adversity became some of the most valuable things I could pass along to her and all my players. If I can help a young pitcher trust herself a little more than I trusted myself at that age, then I know I'm making a difference.

The Game Changer: During her time at Florida Gulf Coast University, #22 made her impact felt from the pitchers circle, in the field, and at the plate for the Eagles. | FGCU

You played one year of college softball at Villanova before transferring and having an outstanding athletics career at Florida Gulf Coast University, along with a Covid year at Liberty University. What did you learn the most about yourself during that Freshman year? And what do you value now looking back about the chance to play for the Eagles and the Lady Flames?

My freshman year at Villanova was without question the biggest turning point of my playing career. Up until that point, softball had always come naturally to me. I had faced adversity before, but nothing prepared me for moving far away from home, adjusting to a completely different environment, and finding myself in a role I had never experienced before. I remember asking myself almost every day, ‘Why am I here? What am I supposed to learn from this?’ Looking back, I can honestly say it was one of the most important years of my life, not because of softball, but because of what it taught me as a person. It taught me how to show up every day even when things weren't going the way I hoped. It taught me resilience, humility, and perseverance. Most importantly, it taught me empathy. Before Villanova, I had never experienced not being an everyday starter or one of the go-to players on a team. That perspective has shaped me tremendously as a coach.

When I'm making lineup decisions now, I understand what it's like to be on both sides of those conversations. I know what it feels like to wonder where you stand, and I think that's made me much more intentional about how I communicate with my own players. It also allows me to guide recruits from a variety of perspectives because I've experienced so many different roles throughout my college career. Transferring to FGCU gave me something I didn't even realize I needed, confidence to simply be myself. The coaching staff embraced my versatility and encouraged me to contribute however I could. I played infield, pitched, hit from both sides of the plate, and was trusted to wear a lot of different hats. Looking back, that's one of the things I'm most proud of. It's not often that an athlete is given the opportunity to contribute in so many different ways at that level, and I'm incredibly grateful that they believed in me enough to let me do that.

By the time I arrived at Liberty for my final season, I knew my playing career was coming to an end, and my perspective had completely shifted. I wasn't just thinking like a player anymore, my goal became to absorb as much knowledge as I possibly could from a coaching staff I admired tremendously. Coach Dot Richardson and Coach Kasey Fagan had an incredible impact on me, not just because of what they taught me about softball, but because of how they led people. Every single day they showed me that my value wasn't determined by what I did on the field, but by who I was as a person. They built genuine relationships with their players, created trust, and made everyone feel valued regardless of their role, that is the greatest lesson I took away from my entire college career.

How do you feel your transition went from playing to coaching? Why is it important for you to give back to the game in this way?

My transition from playing to coaching definitely came with its own challenges, and I'm still learning and growing every day. When your playing career ends, there's a period where you're figuring out who you are without competing yourself. I wasn't sure anything would ever replace the feeling of stepping onto the field as a player. What surprised me was discovering that coaching brought me a different kind of fulfillment. Instead of celebrating my own successes, I found even more joy in watching someone else accomplish something they didn't think they could do. Seeing a player gain confidence, overcome adversity, or finally have a breakthrough after weeks of hard work is an incredible feeling. Cardinal Gibbons has truly become my second family. I'm surrounded by phenomenal mentors who continue to challenge me, support me, and help me grow into the coach I want to become. They've shown me that coaching isn't just about teaching the game or winning, it's about building relationships and creating an environment where young women can become confident in themselves.

More than anything, I try to be the coach I think I needed when I was a player. Every experience I had, both the positive moments and the difficult ones, has shaped how I communicate with my athletes. I want them to know they're valued far beyond their performance on the field. I want them to feel challenged, supported, and confident enough to fail without losing belief in themselves. Giving back to the game has become so important to me because softball gave me so much more than wins and championships. It gave me lifelong friendships, incredible mentors, opportunities I never imagined, and lessons that have shaped the person I am today. If I can help even one young athlete develop that same love for the game while becoming a more confident young woman, then I know I'm giving back to the sport that gave so much to me.

On July 31 in Pompano Beach, Florida, South Florida Select Softball will hold a Prospect Camp for Grades 8-12 with the opportunity to receive actual exposure from a number of colleges ranging from University of Florida, Mississippi State University, University of Central Florida, Florida Atlantic University, University of North Florida, University of Memphis, just to name a few. What are your initial thoughts about hosting this upcoming showcase?

Naturally, I want our first camp to run smoothly, but more than anything, I'm excited to finally bring our vision to life. I've been fortunate to surround myself with an incredible team that has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this event possible, and I couldn't be more grateful for everything they've done. I want every athlete to walk away with better insight into the recruiting process, meaningful feedback from college coaches, and a clearer understanding of what it takes to compete at the next level. I want parents to leave feeling more informed and less overwhelmed, because I know firsthand how stressful that process can be. If players leave saying, ‘I got better today,’ and parents leave saying, ‘That was worth every minute,’ then I'll consider our first camp a success. We want this to be more than just another prospect camp. We want it to become a place where college coaches, players, and families can build genuine relationships, and where South Florida athletes have access to elite opportunities without feeling like they have to leave home to find them.

What are your biggest words of wisdom to both the players and their parents who are planning and/or considering signing up to attend the Prospect Camp?

For the players, my biggest piece of advice is simple: remember why you play.

It's so easy to get caught up in rankings, recruiting, social media, and feeling like every game or showcase determines your future. Those things can make you lose sight of why you fell in love with softball in the first place. When you remember why you started playing, you play with more freedom, more confidence, and more joy. Ironically, that's often when you perform your best. College coaches are certainly evaluating talent, but they're also paying attention to how athletes compete, respond to adversity, and interact with their teammates. Stay true to yourself, compete hard, and enjoy the opportunity.

For the parents, I'd encourage you to simply enjoy the journey and continue being your daughter's biggest fan. The recruiting process can feel overwhelming, and your daughter is already carrying more pressure than you probably realize. She wants to make you proud. Sometimes the most valuable thing you can do isn't analyze every game or every at-bat, it's to remind her that your love and support aren't tied to her performance. Those memories of traveling together, celebrating the highs, and getting through the tough moments together will last far longer than any recruiting decision.