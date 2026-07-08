Clearview's Ella Redheffer Voted 2026 New Jersey High School Softball Player of the Year

Clearview's Ella Redheffer has been voted High School On SI's New Jersey Softball Player of the Year for 2026. The sophomore dominated the poll by receiving 86.78 percent of the fan vote.

Redheffer Claims the Top Spot

Redheffer led the Pioneers to the South Jersey Group 3 finals. She finished the season with First Team All-South Jersey honors.

Redheffer stepped up at the plate by batting .583 with 56 hits, 40 RBIs, six home runs, 17 doubles, 48 runs, and 26 stolen bases.

Second Place is a Two-Way Tie

Two players ended up tied for second place in the poll, as St. John Vianney's Madison McDougall and Ocean City's Brooke Douglas both received 4.96 percent of votes.

McDougall was named Gatorade New Jersey Softball Player of the Year after leading the Lancers to an undefeated season and the Non-Public A state championship. The senior and Monmouth commit went 29-0 with a 0.30 ERA and 312 strikeouts in the circle, and hit .626 with 17 home runs at the plate.

Meanwhile, Douglas led the Red Raiders to the South Jersey Group 3 championship and was named All-South Jersey Girls Softball Association Player of the Year. The senior and Rhode Island commit batted .543 with 51 hits, 42 RBIs, 12 home runs, seven doubles, two triples, and 25 runs.

Complete Voting Results

Summit's Chloe Jacobson finished fourth with 1.65 percent of votes. Jacobson was named Union County Conference Player of the Year, First Team All-State, and First Team Group 3. The sophomore hit .553 with 52 hits, 15 home runs, 10 doubles, and 39 runs.

Rounding out the top five is Indian Hills' Audrey Amoruso with 0.83 percent of votes. Amoruso led the Braves to their second straight sectional title. In the circle, the senior and Fordham commit went 20-5 with a 1.01 ERA, 248 strikeouts, and 32 walks in 159.2 innings pitched. At the plate, she batted .476 with 26 RBIs and four home runs.

Delran's Gemma DeJoseph placed sixth in the poll with 0.82 percent of votes. DeJoseph finished the season with First Team All-State honors for the Bears. The sophomore led the state with 62 hits, while batting .620 with 48 RBIs, three home runs, 14 doubles, and 37 runs.

These six players were the only nominees who received votes, while the other half didn't. That list includes St. John Vianney's Gabby Gonzalez, Red Bank Catholic's Mackenna Savage, West Deptford's Jordyn Ambrosius, Mount St. Dominic's Jillian Cianfrocca and Ava Kelshaw, and Donovan Catholic's Gylian Hixenbaugh.