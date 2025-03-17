Former Florida high school girls basketball players playing in March Madness 2025
The 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament is here and High School on SI is headlining the players who played their high school basketball career in the state of Florida.
Down below is the complete list of former Florida high school girls hoopers who will be playing in the NCAA's 2025 March Madness basketball tournament:
Annalise Lindsay- High Point (Miami Palmetto)
Emily Montes- Columbia (Palmer Trinity)
Nyla Harris- Louisville (Lake Highland Prep)
Ja'Leah Williams- Louisville (Blanche Ely)
Tajianna Roberts- Louisville (IMG Academy)
Emma Risch- Notre Dame (Palm Bay)
Jaloni Cambridge- Ohio State (Montverde Academy)
Samara Spencer- Tennessee (St. Thomas Aquinas)
Zee Spearman- Tennessee (Miami Senior H.S.)
Cori Allen- Illinois (Montverde Academy)
Jordana Codio- Texas (Montverde Academy)
Vivian Iwuchukwu- USC (Montverde Academy)
Nasia Powell- UNC-Greensboro (Vanguard)
Tahj Monet-Bloom- Mississippi State (DME Academy)
Lexi Blue- Kentucky (Lake Highland Prep)
Asia Boone- Liberty (IMG Academy)
Cerina Rolle- Florida Gulf Coast (Eustis)
Emani Theodule- Florida Gulf Coast (American Heritage Plantation)
Bella Weary- Arkansas State (Bartram Trail)
Janiah Barker- UCLA (Montverde Academy)
Kayla Blackshear- Georgia Tech (Lake Highland Prep)
Rusne Augustinaite- Georgia Tech (Montverde Academy)
Heloisa Carrera- Ole Miss (IMG Academy)
Ines Goryanova- Baylor (DME Academy)
Kayla Nelms- Baylor (Miami Country Day)
Ta'Niya Latson- Florida State (American Heritage Plantation)
O'Mariah Gordon- Florida State (Braden River)
Mariana Valenzuela- Florida State (Montverde Academy)
Ta'Viyanna Habib- George Mason (Armwood)
Mjracle Sheppard- LSU (Montverde Academy)
Kailyn Gilbert- LSU (IMG Academy)
Gabby Anderson- Harvard (IMG Academy)
Grace VanSlooten- Michigan State (IMG Academy)
Sydney Shaw- West Virginia (DME Academy)
Eris Lester- Alabama (Montverde Academy)
Chloe Kitts- South Carolina (DME Academy)
