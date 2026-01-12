Four-Star Florida Star Toni Bryant Makes Another Power Move
Four-star power forward Toni Bryant has had the eye of the tiger for four months now, committing and then signing with Missouri.
Toni Bryant on the Move Again in Florida
But the highly-rated player is on the move again in the Florida high school boys’ basketball scene, transferring from Zephyrhills Christian Academy to national power Southeastern Prep Academy National (SPAN) of Orlando, per a story in Rivals that cited ESPN reporter Paul Biancardi.
Bryant Joining a Loaded National Power
At Southeaster Prep Academy, Bryant (6-foot-9) will join a team that is loaded with big-time talent. The Falcons already boast two of the best players in the 2027 class: power forward C.J. Rosser and center Obinna Ekezie Jr.
Ranked No. 5 in Florida and No. 18 nationally by High School on SI, SPAN (23-6) has won six of its last eight games. Junior guard Beckham Black is averaging 17.7 points per game, and Rosser is averaging 6.9 rebounds per game.
Immediate Impact Expected Inside
Bryant is expected to give the Falcons a significant boost inside for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. This is the latest transfer for Bryant, a spectacular athlete who is ranked No. 14 overall in the ESPN 2026 SCNext 100.
A Brief but Dominant Run at ZCA
In April of 2025, he announced his transfer from North Tampa Christian Academy to ZCA for his senior season.
Bryant, who shines on both ends of the court, made the most of his short stay at ZCA, which is located just 29 miles northeast of Tampa Bay. He averaged 22.8 points and 11.3 rebounds per game in leading the Warriors to a 17-4 record.
Earlier this month, Bryant had a monster game in a 100-90 win against Gillon Academy (Springfield, Va.). He exploded for 39 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists and two blocks. Bryant shot an astounding 14 of 17 from the floor and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.
Bryant committed to Missouri in September and signed during the early period, giving the Tigers an elite, athletic front court prospect who brings size, scoring touch, and defensive versatility to the SEC.
