From Miami to Oregon, IMG 4-Star LB Gavin Nix covers signing with the Ducks
The weather forecast may not show it, but the future is bright and sunny under head coach Dan Lanning in Eugene. The Ducks are back atop the college football universe and have signed a 2025 recruiting class that will help continue the winning ways for years to come. One of the big and surprising wins during the Early Signing Period for coach Lanning and his staff was landing four-star linebacker Gavin Nix.
Nix (6-0, 220) has been that hard-hitting presence in the box for IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) since his sophomore season. Mixing it up against some of the best teams in the nation helped the four-star get in the 30-offer neighborhood.
Originally from the Orlando area playing his freshman season at Lake Highland Prep, Nix opted to stay in the Sunshine State for college on July 1. But a persistent Oregon staff never stopped recruiting Nix leading to a change of mind as announced to the public on Tuesday.
“The recruiting process with Oregon has been great,” Nix said. “It has been a blessing. I appreciate them. It came down to Oregon and Miami for me over the summer when I did commit. The moment I committed until Signing Day, they did a great job of communicating with me. Their staff, coach Lanning and all the way down, they talked and talked to me. They kept the relationship going. Through that, I got a better understanding of the opportunities at hand.”
Nix expanded on the opportunities awaiting him in Eugene, “The first thing I would say, they have elite coaches. Their entire staff – they have a great defensive staff. Coach Lanning being a defensive minded coach, that is great for my development.
“People go off what they know from the past, all their coaches have great resumes. They have guys still playing with great careers in the league (NFL); that was very attractive to me. They coached guys I would watch playing at Alabama and Georgia; that was impactful for me.
“They have four senior linebackers that are playing excellent, there will be some vacancies next season leading to great opportunities. Besides football, the brand of Oregon, it holds a lot of weight. The plan for me playing football, with all of it, that made me feel secure about my decision.”
The decision to head to Oregon was made privately on Dec. 2.
Nix gave further insight into the complexity of this decision, “In a couple of words – extremely stressful. I would be lying to say it was easy. I hold a bunch of respect for Miami, they have treated me great. It was stressful. I am glad it is over, and I can get to work now.”
Being an early graduate, Nix will start his career with Oregon in January, one he is excited to get going.
“I bonded with the players during my OV (official visit),” Nix shared. “And with my new teammates, we have talked about going up there and doing our thing. The whole world can now see what they have recruiting wise, I am excited to get it rolling with these guys.”
Oregon is proving they recruit anywhere in the country. In addition to getting Nix out of Florida, they also signed receiver Dallas Wilson out of Tampa Bay Tech and Ziyare Addison out of Carrollwood Day (Tampa).
