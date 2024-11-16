High School

FSU commit opens Florida's playoffs with a 98-yard kickoff return

Gaither's Darryon Williams delivers fireworks right off the bat

Gary Adornato

Gaither's Darryon Williams started the 2024 Florida high school football postseason with a bang, returning the opening kick of his team's FHSAA Class 5A opening round playoff game 98-yards for a touchdown.
The postseason is the time when the brightest stars come out to shine and Gaither's Darryon Williams sparkled right off the bat, Friday, returning the opening kickoff of the Cowboys' FHSAA 5A regional quarterfinal playoff game against Springstead 98-yards for a touchdown.

Williams. a Florida State commit in the Class of 2026, fielded the kick and headed up the center of the field before bouncing off a tackler around the 30 yard line. After retreating back 10 yards, Williams outran the coverage around the right edge and left his pursuers in the rear view mirror.

In April, Williams announced his decision to commit to the Seminoles, selecting FSU over eight other offers, including Florida Atlantic and South Florida.

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

