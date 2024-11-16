FSU commit opens Florida's playoffs with a 98-yard kickoff return
The postseason is the time when the brightest stars come out to shine and Gaither's Darryon Williams sparkled right off the bat, Friday, returning the opening kickoff of the Cowboys' FHSAA 5A regional quarterfinal playoff game against Springstead 98-yards for a touchdown.
Williams. a Florida State commit in the Class of 2026, fielded the kick and headed up the center of the field before bouncing off a tackler around the 30 yard line. After retreating back 10 yards, Williams outran the coverage around the right edge and left his pursuers in the rear view mirror.
In April, Williams announced his decision to commit to the Seminoles, selecting FSU over eight other offers, including Florida Atlantic and South Florida.
