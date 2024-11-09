Florida high school football first round playoffs: Top 25 games to watch
Well, can you believe it? The 2024 regular season has now come and gone, with plenty of surprises, upsets and superb performances from the athletes. Now, we are ready to see what Florida high school football first round of the playoffs (regional quarterfinals) have in store for us. But to know where you’re going, we’d like to help you out a little bit.
We bring back with the Top 25 list of first round playoff games, with so many great matchups on the schedule once again this week. Check our list out and chime in via our social media handles with football games you think we may have missed.
Florida Football Playoffs Second Round Top 25 Games to Watch
South Dade at Santaluces: Some good intrigue in this one as it brings upon a Broward County vs. Dade County matchup.
Western at Miami Palmetto: Western might be the most dangerous No. 7 seed of any team in any of these playoff brackets. They will be tested early on against the Panthers.
Oakleaf at Mandarin: With the way both teams are playing right now, this could seriously be a toss up.
Evans at Buchholz: You could certainly make an argument that the Trojans could waltz into Citizens Field and come away with a victory.
Bartow at Plant: Really liking this coaching matchup of Bartow's Tyler Eden vs. Plant's Hank Brown. Remember, the Yellow Jackets had Lake Wales on the ropes recently.
South Lake at Durant: This game won't get the respect it deserves, but it's honestly a good one.
Parrish Community at Mitchell: Dylan Clark returns to the Tampa Bay region with his red-hot Bulls facing an undefeated Mustangs' bunch. This is a great matchup.
Largo at Palmetto: Eric Sanders has done a wonderful job Year 1 at Palmetto. Can he get the Tigers a playoff win against a tough Packers' crew?
Homestead at Monarch: We love this Broward-Dade playoff clash. This is another one to make your way out to.
Beachside at Ponte Vedra: We could see a lot of points being scored when you have Barracudas' quarterback Edward Jordan and Sharks' running back Brian Case going head-to-head.
Mainland at Lincoln: Last year's Class 3S champs begin the postseason back where it ended last year in Tallahassee.
Springstead at Gaither: These two teams just played each other for the Class 5A, District 7 title, with the Cowboys coming out on top 34-19.
Sebring at Tampa Bay Tech: The Blue Streaks had Lakeland on the ropes last week, so this is a sneaky good Sebring squad.
North Fort Myers at Riverdale: This is a solid Southwest Florida playoff game.
Coconut Creek at Blanche Ely: Rematch from the regular season, with the Tigers winning 31-14. Can the Cougars turn it around in the second meeting?
Jesuit at Clearwater: Florida commit Will Griffin and the Tigers will be tested against a swarming Tornadoes' defense.
Carol City at Cardinal Gibbons: Battle of the 305 Chiefs vs. the 954 Chiefs. Can Carol City pull of the win on the road?
Lakewood at Glades Central: This honestly might be one of the best games in the opening round. Tons of talent and the Spartans had to make you think they're playing well after the scare they gave Kissimmee Osceola.
Palatka at Newberry: Battle of the Panthers. Tommy Offord has been pretty solid for Palakta, but he will be up against a very talented New Berry defense.
Berkeley Prep at Clearwater Calvary Christian: Berkeley Prep seems to be playing some good football at the right time. Will it be enough to exact revenge from the regular season, though?
Walton at Pensacola Catholic: The high flying act of Walton's Wells Bettenhausen meets the ground game of CJ Nettles-Nigel Nelson on the Florida Panhandle.
Neumann at Community School of Naples: This could be a lowkey pretty fun region quarterfinal game out of Class 1A, Region 3.
Victory Christian at Carrollwood Day: A district rematch from the regular season between two pretty talented teams. Can the Storm make it interesting?
Chipley at Pahokee: Only a near 500-mile, 7-hour road trip for the Tigers. No big deal.
Williston at Chiefland: Rematch from the regular season. This could be a fun one.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl