Gadsden County (Florida) to play Orlando The First Academy in 2025

The Jaguars announced on Friday afternoon that they will be playing the Royals in late September

Andy Villamarzo

Devonte Roberts of Gadsden County congratulates teammate Kemarrion Battles after he scored a touchdown in the FHSAA football Class 2A state championship Thursday, December 12, 2024. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK
Playing in last year's Class 2A state championship was just the first step for the Gadsden County Jaguars football team.

This 2025 campaign, Russell Ellington's bunch are looking to turn things up a notch.

On Friday afternoon, Gadsden County announced on X that they will be facing Orlando The First Academy this fall on Sep. 26th in a home contest. Kickoff is already set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

'Schedule update ! Thank you to @JeffConawayTFA and @Royals_FB for agreeing to come sharpen some Iron 9/26 in Havana Florida ! We look forward to challenging ourselves against one of the top programs in Florida!'

The Jaguars are coming off a runner-up finish out of Class 2A, as they faced Cocoa and ended up falling in a 38-27 decision.

Gadsden County will play another difficult regular season slate, which includes Coffee County (Georgia), Clearwater Central Catholic, East St. Louis (Illinois) and a much improved Tift County (Georgia) squad.

2025 GADSDEN COUNTY JAGUARS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Venice (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Tift County (Georgia)

Aug. 29: vs. Godby

Sep. 5: at East St. Louis (Illinois)

Sep. 12: at Coffee (Georgia)

Sep. 19: at Clearwater Central Catholic

Oct. 3: vs. Lincoln

Oct. 10: vs. FSU High

Oct. 17: vs. Zarephath Academy

Oct. 24: at Taylor County

Oct. 31: at Wakulla

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

