Gadsden County (Florida) to play Orlando The First Academy in 2025
Playing in last year's Class 2A state championship was just the first step for the Gadsden County Jaguars football team.
This 2025 campaign, Russell Ellington's bunch are looking to turn things up a notch.
On Friday afternoon, Gadsden County announced on X that they will be facing Orlando The First Academy this fall on Sep. 26th in a home contest. Kickoff is already set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
'Schedule update ! Thank you to @JeffConawayTFA and @Royals_FB for agreeing to come sharpen some Iron 9/26 in Havana Florida ! We look forward to challenging ourselves against one of the top programs in Florida!'
The Jaguars are coming off a runner-up finish out of Class 2A, as they faced Cocoa and ended up falling in a 38-27 decision.
Gadsden County will play another difficult regular season slate, which includes Coffee County (Georgia), Clearwater Central Catholic, East St. Louis (Illinois) and a much improved Tift County (Georgia) squad.
2025 GADSDEN COUNTY JAGUARS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Venice (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Tift County (Georgia)
Aug. 29: vs. Godby
Sep. 5: at East St. Louis (Illinois)
Sep. 12: at Coffee (Georgia)
Sep. 19: at Clearwater Central Catholic
Oct. 3: vs. Lincoln
Oct. 10: vs. FSU High
Oct. 17: vs. Zarephath Academy
Oct. 24: at Taylor County
Oct. 31: at Wakulla
Florida high school football: Gadsden County announces 2025 schedule
More From Florida High School On SI
Follow High School On SI Florida throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi