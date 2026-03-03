Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? – March 3, 2026
Central Florida high school boys’ basketball teams are scoring big in the postseason as five area teams advanced to Final Four games in their respective classifications.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for Central Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week for regional final games and other contests played Feb. 23-28, 2026.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Feb. 16-21, 2026: Olympia SG James Nowells, Jr.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 8, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Donovan Williams, G, Oak Ridge
The UCF signee pumped in 24 points and dished out five assists to lead the Pioneers past Olympia, 98-83, in the Class 7A, Region 2 final and into the Final Four against Sarasota on March 13.
James Nowells, Jr., SG, Olympia
The talented junior had 26 points, including a whopping six 3-pointers, in a loss to Oak Ridge.
Mikey Madueme, F, Lake Highland Prep
The 6-foot-5 senior exploded for 28 points in a 61-52 loss to The Villages Charter in the Class 3A, Region 2 final.
Owen Ceynowa, G, Lake Mary
The senior scored 10 points to power the Rams past Winter Park, 34-33, in a nail-biting Class 7A, Region 1 final and into the Final Four against defending state champion Miami Columbus on March 13.
Will Ryan, SG/PG, Winter Park
The senior tallied 17 points in a loss to Lake Mary.
Johnas Maurice II, G, Lake Howell
The super sophomore exploded for 24 points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals to guide the Silverhawks past Buchholz, 64-51, in the Class 6A, Region 1 final and into the Final Four against Evans on March 12.
Dewayne Dixon, C, Evans
The senior had 10 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double to march the Trojans past Bartow, 46-40, in the Class 6A, Region 2 final.
Dylan Campbell, G, Central Florida Christian Academy
The 6-foot-5 senior guard had 16 points, including three 3-pointers, and five rebounds to guide the Eagles past Orlando Christian Prep, 57-52, in the Class 1A, Region 2 final and into the Final Four against Sagemont Prep on March 5.
Jayden Strader, F, Orlando Christian Prep
The 6-7 sophomore scored 17 points and hauled down seven rebounds in a loss to CFCA.
Dhani Miller, SG, Montverde Academy
The 6-3 senior recorded 18 points, five rebounds and six assists to guide the national power Eagles past Tennessee (Millington) Collegiate Academy, 85-58, in the regular-season finale. MVA clinched the Nike EYBL Scholastic regular-season title.
