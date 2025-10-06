High School on SI Central Florida Football Top 10 (Oct. 6, 2025)
Unbeaten Edgewater hasn’t had a lot of challenges this season, but when the Eagles do, they rise to the occasion.
Led by Damian Moore’s four rushing touchdowns, Edgewater (7-0) held off Winter Park, 28-21, to remain unbeaten and hold onto the No. 1 spot in this week’s High School on SI Central Florida Football Top 10 rankings.
Edgewater and Winter Park were two of just a few Orange County schools in action last week. In Volusia County, unbeaten DeLand (6-0) beat Mainland, 28-20, in a monster showdown, to move up a spot to No. 4. The Buccaneers fell a spot to No. 10.
Brevard County’s top team, Eau Gallie (5-2), also jumped up a spot to No. 9 after dismantling Ocala Trinity Catholic, 51-0.
The High School on SI Central Florida Football rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
CENTRAL FLORIDA FOOTBALL TOP 10 RANKINGS WEEK 7
1. Edgewater (Orlando) (7-0)
Last week: 1
Senior two-way star Damian Moore rumbled for more than 240 yards and four TDs to lead the Eagles to a nail-biting 28-21 victory against Winter Park. It was Edgewater’s 13th consecutive regular-season victory dating to last year. Edgewater visits Winter Springs (5-2) on Oct. 10.
2. Vero Beach (6-0)
Last week: 2
Senior Efrem White accounted for five touchdowns, rushing for three, to lead the unbeaten Indians past Miami Booker T. Washington, 42-13. Vero Beach hosts Rockledge (2-4) on Oct. 10.
3. Evans (5-1)
Last week: 3
The Trojans, who were off last week, take a five-game win streak into their Class 6A, District 4 home game against Wekiva (1-5) on Oct. 10.
4. DeLand (6-0)
Last week: 5
The Bulldogs knocked off Mainland, 28-20, for the first time since 2019. Taihj Moore ran for three TDs to lead DeLand, which hosts Flagler Palm Coast (2-4) in a Class 7A, District 2 game on Oct. 10.
5. Bishop Moore (6-0)
Last week: 4
The unbeaten Hornets, who were off last week, visit Eustis (1-6) on Oct. 10 for a Class 3A, District 6 game.
6. The First Academy (Orlando) (4-3)
Last week: 6
The Royals had their four-game win streak snapped at the hands of national power St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 37-0. It was TFA’s worst loss of the season and the first time this year that the Royals were shut out.
7. Boone (6-0)
Last week: 7
The Braves, who were off last week, host Winter Park (3-3) on Oct. 10 in a crucial Class 7A, District 4 showdown.
8. Spruce Creek (5-0)
Last week: 8
The Hawks, who were off last week, visit University High (Orange City, 1-5) on Oct. 10 for a Class 7A, District 2 game.
9. Eau Gallie (5-2)
Last week: 10
The Commodores demolished Ocala Trinity Catholic, 51-0. Eau Gallie visits Merritt Island (4-2) for a huge Class 3A, District 8 showdown on Oct. 10.
10. Mainland (4-2)
Last week: 9
The Buccaneers lost to DeLand, 28-20. Braylyn Simmons ran for 97 yards and two TDs for Mainland, which is idle this week.
The Next 10
11. West Orange (5-1)
12. Dr. Phillips (5-1)
13. Jones (4-2)
14. Lake Mary (4-2)
15. Kissimmee Osceola (4-2)
16. Seminole (3-3)
17. Lake Brantley (5-1)
18. Ocoee (5-2)
19. South Lake (5-1)
20. Oviedo (4-2)
